The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing opened as a hospital last Friday as the city looks to alleviate pressure from NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.
The facility is for 475 beds, including 20 ICU beds. There were originally 350 beds planned for the site as area medical centers battle COVID-19. Twelve tennis courts are being converted into the hospital.
Mayor de Blasio called the quick change from tennis center to medical facility “an amazing transformation” as he spoke at the center last Friday.
“Facilities like these, if they’re not needed for medical, will be turned into quarantine and isolation facilities to help people get through their own experience with the disease while making sure we don’t infect the other members of their family or other people in their life,” he said.
The temporary site will be staffed with doctors and nurses from around the country.
Louis Armstrong Stadium, the second-largest stadium on the grounds, is being utilized as a food prep and distribution center as staff will prepare up to 25,000 food packages daily, each with two days worth of meals for patients, workers and kids.
Levy Restaurants, the food and beverage supplier for the US Open, is using a commissary at the facility to make the meals. Teams have been creating the packages for 17 hours a day, six days a week, according to the United States Tennis Association. More than 1.2 million meals have been prepared and delivered in a little more than a week.
The city announced at the end of March that the tennis center would house patients to relieve need in Elmhurst.
NYC Health + Hospitals is working to open 3,000 additional ICU beds by May 1, nearly tripling the base capacity of its 11 hospitals. A temporary hospital on Roosevelt Island was also opened, with 350 additional beds to accommodate patients with and without the coronavirus who are stable and do not need ICU care.
Most patients will be transferred from NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, Bellevue, Kings County and Lincoln.
