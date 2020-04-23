As Mayor de Blasio announces the cancelation of future city events and Gov. Cuomo orders the extension of social distancing measures, tenants argue that a rent freeze should follow suit and threaten a rent strike if their demands aren’t met.
“Tenants have been neglected. We have been left behind, but as long as we have breath in our bodies we are going to fight for the disenfranchised. For those who can’t help themselves,” said Winsome Pendergrass, a member of New York Communities for Change, at an April 16 virtual call to a rent strike. “Some of us haven’t been working for the past five, six weeks. We can’t pay rent! ... We don’t want tenants to get into a depression, we don’t want anybody to take their lives, we don’t want anybody to think they’re going to be on the street corner.”
Pendergrass is one of the thousands of New Yorkers who lost her job amid the pandemic, and raised concern about paying rent for the duration of the emergency declaration, or until she can find another career. Pendergrass, along with representatives from the Riverside Edgecombe Neighborhood Association, Woodside on the Move, Housing Justice for All, Met Council on Housing and VOCAL-NY, are calling at least 1 million tenants to join the rent strike — “Can’t pay May.” The strikers aim to reach Cuomo, calling on him to #CancelRent for the duration of the pandemic, or at least for the months of April, May and June.
“Cuomo and de Blasio have looked out for the millionaires in our midst, and many of them are landlords,” Lena Melendez of the RENA said at the virtual rally with a “#CancelRentsCuomo” sign behind her. “They’ve gotten tax abatements and deferments on their mortgages, right? And tenants have just gotten a stop — a pause on the evictions ... People are waiting for this to be lifted, and are hoping it will never be lifted, because when they do lift it there’s going to be massive evictions and we’re going to see that homelessness number rise.”
While maintaining sympathy for tenants struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, Michael Johnson, the communications director of the Community Housing Improvement Program, said that rent cancelation will only create further problems in the future.
“It creates more chaos in a chaotic time,” he told the Chronicle. “Our concern with forgiving rent is that it creates a ripple effect. There’s a myth that building owners have massive amounts of money, but their wealth is their assets, which is a building. So if people stopped paying rent it would be two or three months before building owners would be functionally bankrupt. They wouldn’t have income to pay their expenses. They’d have to lay off their supers, janitors, other workers.”
Additionally, Johnson said the state does not have the power to cancel rent during this crisis because most banks that landlords and building owners operate through are privately owned, therefore not subject to a theoretical executive order forgiving rent for some months.
“We’re advocating strongly for vouchers,” Johnson said, stating that a program paying a portion of a tenant’s rent is the best solution to the problem. “That has to get funded for something and the federal government is in the best position to fund it. The details do matter but at the end of the day that’s where the conversation needs to be.”
CHIP Executive Director Jay Martin furthered the sentiment, adding, “Renters in financial trouble should reach out to property owners and work out payment plans. Those who can pay their rent should pay. We are all in this together, and we can get through this if we work together.”
Despite Johnson and Martin’s perspective, the #CancelRent movement has been supported by all seven Queens state senators, noted by their sponsorship of Senate Bill S8125A, which “relates to suspending rent payments for certain residential tenants and small business commercial tenants and certain mortgage payments for ninety days in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.”
“With so many New Yorkers unable to pay rent for the foreseeable future, the current crisis is unsustainable and demands action. Many tenants have no ability to pay rent, and landlords can’t collect rent from tenants who are broke,” bill sponsor Senate Deputy Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) said in an April 16 prepared statement. “That’s why, along with cancellation of rent, advocates are calling for more federal intervention in the housing market and more direct relief for tenants, as well as the permanent rehousing of homeless New Yorkers.”
The Senate bill and its Assembly version — A10224A, sponsored by Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou (D-Manhattan) — lies in the respective chambers Judiciary Committee.
Reps. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) joined as co-sponsors of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minnesota) legislation to bring the rent freeze issue nationwide. The Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act, similarly to the New York Senate and Assembly bills, seeks to halt rent and home mortgage payments for the duration of the pandemic emergency declaration.
If adopted, the legislation would forgive rent debt for the month of April and the months of the pandemic onward with no negative impact on credit rating or rental history, create a relief fund for landlords to cover losses over canceled payments and establish an optional fund to finance the purchase of private rental properties in order to increase the availability of affordable housing during the downturn.
“Over 22 million Americans — including approximately 1.2 million New Yorkers — have filed for unemployment benefits and that number will increase as we continue our efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic,” said Meng. “These numbers are sobering and reflect a hard truth that many Americans, including my neighbors and community members in Queens, are struggling.
“We don’t know when things will return to normal; but we do know people are under immense pressure and hardship to pay their rent and mortgage ... For Queens residents, and all New Yorkers, we are living in the nexus of this health crisis. Combatting this pandemic will take each and every one of us to do our part — but we have to ensure people are not fighting two wars: one to stay healthy, and the other against housing instability. If people lose their homes, then our ability to combat this virus becomes impossible. ”
