“Fight, fight, fight, housing is a community right,” is what nearly two dozen people chanted at a rally outside the steps of Queens Civil Court in Jamaica last Thursday in support of a tenant who is facing eviction after allegedly rejecting her landlord’s sexual advances.
Members from both Housing Justice for All and New York Communities for Change were in front of the court with picket signs because they felt for Carlene Hosang, an immigrant from Jamaica who works as a homecare worker and has lived with her 19-year-old daughter at her residence, the location of which she did not want to reveal, for 13 years.
Landlord Michael O’Neil’s lawyers, of Balsamo, Rosenblatt & Hall, a Brooklyn law firm, were not able to be reached for comment.
To Housing Justice and NYCC, a statewide tenants rights group and a community-first organization that advocates for affordable homes and against economic exploitation, respectively, Hosang is another example of why there needs to be a Good Cause Eviction bill, a state proposal would prohibit the eviction or non-renewal of a renter without good cause, such as nonpayment.
“We are fighting for housing as a right, a right free from predatory behavior,” said Jean-Andre Sassine, Southeast Queens co-chair for NYCC.
Sassine said lessees have a right to live in dignity, from avoiding price gouging and living in safety.
“We are gathered here because of a bad actor,” the SEQ co-chair added. “Carlene Hosang should be living her life and pursuing her happiness, instead of being pursued by a landlord who thinks she should owe him more than just rent. We are here supporting Carlene and demanding Albany to support other Carlenes and vulnerable renters in New York.
“With Good Cause in place the vulnerable will have protections instead of being at the whims of predators ... No one needs to be a victim in this city or this state.”
For Hosang, who looked at her daughters Anvockay Bissiney, 32, and Daniel Watt, 19, while addressing the crowd, the struggle she must overcome is more personal.
“I grew my kids up in that house and I never disrespected anybody,” said Hosang, who wants to be a good example to her children. “I never owed him rent, and if I needed help with rent I know that there is a system, right, and that system fights for me. Why is it that when you are getting your rent you are harassing me for sex? ... On behalf of myself, my kids and other women, I will never stoop that low.”
With the help of her translator, Nesar Bhuyan, Nahar Akber, a Richmond Hill resident, told her own tenant story.
“The landlord cut off my heat, gas and water,” Akber said. “The landlord sent me a letter telling me that I have to leave my house this month. I live with my daughter and my grandchild.”
Akber said that she had always paid rent on time, but stopped last month when her landlord allegedly cut off her heat and the other utilities.
Aaron Fernando, a Richmond Hill resident and a member of Housing Justice for All, said it was his third time in front of the Civil Court for an eviction case within the last year.
“This keeps on happening,” Fernando said, “where a few people with money, resources and power are able to make these decisions for everybody else. One landlord can decide to file an eviction or turn off the heat and one judge can make a decision about this case and one governor and our state leaders in Albany are going to decide to let these evictions to keep on happening.”
Fernando believes the only solution is for lawmakers to pass the Good Cause Eviction bill and other similar laws.
“After today is over, we need to be in Albany fighting for a series of bills that take power away from landlords and give it to tenants.”
The Our Homes, Our Power package has bills to enact the Good Cause eviction protections, provide housing access vouchers, give tenants the right to collectively decide the future of their building, make rental rates fair and create a pathway to publicly backed housing that is insulated from market forces, according to housingjusticeforall.org.
“One of those bills you are hearing about today is Good Cause Eviction,” Fernando said. “We are going to Albany, we are going to fight for Good Cause and we are going to ask Governor Hochul to support it and we are going to ask the leaders in the state Senate and the state Assembly to support it and we are going to get it done this year.”
An injustice has been done, said Bishop Melvin Artis of the Global Outreach Evangelistic Team and a Jamaica resident, about Hosang.
“People are being harassed, people are being evicted,” said Artis. “Kids are being put out onto the street and landlords feel like they can have their way with the tenants.”
The bishop said it’s time for politicians to stand up for their constituents or when the next election comes around he expects residents to be rallying outside their offices in addition to voting them out of their post.
“If you don’t do what is right you will be looking for a job in another place,” he added.
Elaine Blair, an education leader with NYCC, said that Hosang should not be going without gas, light and heat because of sexual harassment.
“She came here to work hard and so that her kids could get a good education,” Blair said. “We have to stand up and fight back ... so that they can live comfortably and not be mentally stressed. They should be living at their full potential.”
Reuben Abitbol, a renter from Ridgewood, came down to Jamaica after learning about what happened to Hosang and share his sympathies with her.
“An injustice to any tenant is an injustice to all tenants and New Yorkers,” Abitbol said. “Cases like Ms. Hosang are not uncommon. This is an injustice to her and her family.”
Jeremy Maldonado, an Ozone Park resident, said he has several friends and family members who got evicted without cause.
“This is something that I don’t want to see in my city anymore,” Maldonado said. “I can’t count on my hands and toes how many people leave the city because they have no other choice.”
