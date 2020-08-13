Ten more bars and restaurants in Queens saw their liquor licenses suspended for alleged violations of Albany’s pandemic-related rules on when and how people can be served alcohol, Gov. Cuomo announced Tuesday.
Twenty-seven other establishments in the city and one in Nassau County met the same fate at special meetings of the State Liquor Authority Board Aug. 5 through 10, according to Cuomo’s office.
The Queens businesses, as listed by the Governor’s Office, are:
• El Trono de Mexico Sports Bar at 38-19 69 St. in Woodside;
• El Marquez at 88-11 Roosevelt Ave. in Jackson Heights;
• Mangu Patio at 122-07 15 Ave. in College Point;
• Beer Garden at Bohemian Hall at 29-19 24 Ave. in Astoria;
• Cafe Expresso at 25-51A Steinway St. in Astoria;
• Pyramids Hookah and Bar at 40-19 Bell Blvd. in Bayside;
• Aliada at 29-29 Broadway in Astoria;
• Dominie’s at 34-07 30 Ave. in Astoria;
• The Village Green at 14-17 150 St. in Whitestone; and
• The End Zone at 149-44 14 Ave. in Whitestone.
The alleged violations vary but involve things such as customers drinking and mingling without face masks or social distancing, either indoors or out.
