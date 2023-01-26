A daylong effort to address the conditions under the Richmond Hill train tracks near Babbage Street commenced over the weekend, much to the surprise of Kevin O’Leary, a Kew Gardens resident and member of Community Board 9, who has long called for attention to the site and happened upon on the scene on his way to a diner.
On Saturday, MTA police and its Right of Way Task Force responded to a complaint of illegal dumping under the trestle of the former LIRR station, according to an MTA spokesperson. LIRR personnel were on-site with equipment including two dump trucks to remove the debris, soil, sand and concrete that had been illegally dumped under the trestle.
One worker told O’Leary that they found eight buckets of human feces at the site. In a visit to the site after the cleanup, the Chronicle observed what appeared to be some left behind.
“This was not only a garbage issue, this was a health problem for the area,” said O’Leary. “And it’s right across from the library!”
Approximately 12 loads totaling 170 cubic yards were removed from under the trestle and the “high security gate” was secured, according to the MTA.
During a walkthrough with the Chronicle back in April, O’Leary called attention to the fact that people were entering through that gate and setting up encampments.
Back then, an MTA spokesperson told the Chronicle, “We are actively working with internal and external stakeholders including local elected officials, community leaders, and law enforcement, and we are committed to find a solution for this area.”
On Saturday, the agency closed the one-way street to traffic for 10 hours and provided access and egress for the dump trucks. The 102nd Precinct helped facilitate the efforts.
But to O’Leary, the work is not done.
“It’s only half done in my book,” he said. A former waiting area awning atop the elevated tracks is crumbling and he fears it will fall and hurt someone.
