Ten hopefuls file for boro president race

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:30 am

Ten candidates have filed by the deadline to get on the ballot for the March 24 special election for Queens borough president.

They are, in alphabetical order: Everly Brown, City Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), Elizabeth Crowley, Jusinta Jaggasar-Emul, Danniel Maio, Anthony Miranda, James Quinn, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) and Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) and Dao Yin.

The filings were confirmed by the City Board of Elections after Christine Chung of the nonprofit news outlet The City reported them Wednesday. Each candidate must submit at least 2,000 valid signatures to run. The seat became vacant when former Borough President Melinda Katz became Queens district attorney at the start of the year. Former Katz aide Sharon Lee is serving as acting borough president until the election.

— Peter C. Mastrosimone

