The Army Corps of Engineers will be constructing a temporary 1,000-bed hospital facility on the grounds of Aqueduct Raceway in South Ozone Park.
Speaking at a news update on Saturday, Gov. Cuomo, fresh off a phone call with President Trump, announced that the site is one of four that will see a hospital erected in each of the city’s outer boroughs.
The others, according to a transcript of the briefing on Cuomo’s official website, include the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, CUNY Staten Island and the New York Expo Center in the Bronx, adding an additional 4,000 beds to the state’s capacity. The state also is planning similar sites in Westchester, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties.
“They are appropriate and suitable to bring in large-scale medical facilities,” Cuomo said. “They’re 100,000 square feet, 120,000 square feet. They’re open, they have electric, they have climate control, et cetera. So, this is going to be a big advantage. This will add another 4,000 beds and there is one in every borough in New York City, which was important to me. Every borough knows that they have a facility and they are getting the same treatment that everyone else is getting.”
The facility will treat nonacute patients including those with or without COVID-19. The determination on which patients will be sent there will be made when the site opens.
New York Racing Association President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said the agency stands ready to help out during the crisis in any way it can.
“The governor’s ability to quickly marshal all available resources is saving lives and inspiring action both here in New York and across the nation,” O’Rourke said in a prepared statement. “Now that Gov. Cuomo has secured the federal approval, Aqueduct Racetrack will serve as a safe haven for those recovering from this virus. We recognize that we all must work together as a community to meet this challenge and emerge stronger for it. NYRA also joins the governor in extending our deepest gratitude to the first responders, medical professionals and volunteers who continue to operate on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.”
Aqueduct hosted a Red Cross mobile kitchen and staging area in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
The Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan opened Monday to receive nearly 3,000 non-COVID-19 patients in order to relieve the burden on city hospitals.
The 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort also docked in Manhattan on Monday. It is expected to take patients who are not suffering from the virus.
Cuomo said the state is gearing up based on current projections that the apex of the emergency can be expected to slam New York State roughly between April 10 and 17.
He said officials are stocking up on ventilators with a projected need for up to 30,000; and are considering training National Guard personnel to operate manual bag valve masks. The masks can help a patient when no mechanical ventilator is available but also are labor-intensive.
“We have only 14 to 21 days [to the apex] so it’s not a significant amount of time, but do everything you can to get ready now,” Cuomo said Saturday. “... I’m not going to wait for day 13 to say ‘Oh my gosh, we need 30,000 ventilators. It’s over.’”
As for the impact on thoroughbred racing, Aqueduct’s winter meeting, which was scheduled to run through this past Sunday, was suspended last month.
The NYRA said its spring meet, which was scheduled to run from April 2 through 19 at the Big A, has been canceled with an eye on bringing racing back at Belmont Park once it is determined safe for employees and patrons to do so.
The Wood Memorial, Aqueduct’s annual prep race for potential Triple Crown candidates, was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4 and has been postponed until an undetermined date.
The Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown, right now is scheduled for June 6. The Kentucky Derby, traditionally on the first Saturday in May, has been moved to Sept. 6. No new date has been set for the Maryland-based Preakness Stakes, originally scheduled for May 16.
