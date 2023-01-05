Landlords will have to reveal their properties’ flood history to prospective tenants and let them know about their options for insurance under a new state law. The legislation will take effect around mid-June, 180 days after Gov. Hochul signed it Dec. 23.
The bill’s language notes that state flood disclosure laws already apply to sales of residential property but leave low-income renters in flood-prone areas in the dark. “Recent storms, like Hurricanes Ida and Henri, caused damage to thousands of apartments and extensive damage to the personal property of rental households,” the law says. “Robust flood disclosure is a necessary tool for protecting New Yorkers on the frontline of climate change.”
The bill’s main sponsors were Assemblyman Robert Carroll (D-Brooklyn) and Sen. Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan).
Renters will have to be told if a property is located in an area at risk of flooding as per various federal government designations, and whether it has experienced damage due to any natural flood event, “such as heavy rainfall, coastal storm surge, tidal inundation, or river overflow.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
