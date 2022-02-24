A teenage girl was hospitalized in critical condition on Monday after the moped on which she was riding as a passenger collided with an SUV on Cooper Avenue in Glendale.
The crash took place at 3:13 p.m. at the T-junction where 88th Street meets Cooper. The intersection is regulated with a traffic light.
According to information received from the NYPD and city Department of Transportation, officers from the 104th Precinct responded to find a 16-year-old girl lying in the street suffering from severe head trauma, along with a 15-year-old boy suffering injuries to his right leg.
The boy was operating the vehicle, which police called a motorcycle in their report, with the girl being a passenger.
Subsequent published reports have referred to the vehicle as a moped.
The initial findings of the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad stated that the boy was operating the 2021 Yamaha on Cooper and heading east, in the direction of Metropolitan Avenue, as he approached 88th Street. The SUV, a 2021 Mazda CX-30, was on 88th with the driver, a 30-year-old man, attempting to make a left turn onto Cooper. Police said the Yamaha struck the front of the SUV, causing both teens to be ejected.
EMS personnel transported the girl to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition and the boy to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park in stable condition. The driver of the SUV and his 27-year-old passenger also were taken to JHMC, where they were treated and released.
No information was available as to who had the green light when the collision occurred. Police said the investigation is continuing.
