How does one deal simultaneously with the loss of city-sponsored summer jobs for teens and the need to help vulnerable senior citizens who, even if healthy, may be forced to stay in their homes because of COVID-19?
Kevin Livingston, who founded 100 Suits for 100 Men, decided that with a little bit of help, two generations could come together and create something special.
Through his group’s new Senior Deliveries and Culinary Program, eight teenagers’ summer job is to prepare and deliver hot, freshly made meals to 140 senior citizens at Rochdale Village in South Jamaica.
“We are very excited to have this great partnership, but most of all to provide opportunities for our young people in the community,” Livingston said at an outdoor ceremony last Thursday at Rochdale Village. He pointed out the multigenerational impact it will have for teens and seniors.
Livingston also said it is boroughwide in terms of its partners, sponsors and benefactors. He said the students not only get paid, but learn responsibility, team-building and culinary skills among other benefits.
The ceremony had to be delayed by about 30 minutes when, during the setting up period, someone fired six gunshots within sight of the podium [see separate story in some editions or online at qchron.com].
Livingston took the opportunity to demand the city fund more summer job and training programs for teenagers, to give them positive opportunities and activities in neighborhoods where far less attractive options are readily available and can have a strong pull. It was a sentiment echoed by speakers including acting Borough President Sharon Lee and Erica Ford, founder of Life Camp, which intervenes at scenes of violence in the Jamaica region.
Livingston said he first approached Lee for some funding, and help with locating a kitchen facility, the latter of which they found with a training cooking facility at Forestdale Inc., a child and family service agency in Forest Hills.
Other sponsors include Patrick B. Jenkins & Associates, a government and community relations firm; Feel Beauty Supply of Jamaica: and Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, which provided both funding and personal protective equipment for the teens and others in the program.
Eddie Song, of the Long Island City-based Kommissary LIC, delivers 40 pounds of chicken, 25 pounds of rice and 15 pounds of fresh vegetables each week for what is going to be a 10-week program.
Jenkins said supporting the program was an easy decision.
“This is a great program,” he said. “If we can help one or two youths get summer employment, it’s the right thing to do.”
Other speakers included Lee, Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), Jean Randolph-Castro and Clifton Stanley Diaz of Rochdale Village, and Song.
The selection of Rochdale Village was a special one for Livingston.
“My father, Henry Clayton, lived here for 30 years,” he said, pointing across the courtyard to a nearby building. “He gave 30 years of his life to Rochdale Village. I thank him for showing me what a black father should look like.”
