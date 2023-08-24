As many teens were celebrating the holidays with their families or planning a night out, Samantha Weidler spent Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, delivering toys to needy children in Queens. Samantha distributed more than 300 toys to kids at three family shelters as part of the Queens Chronicle’s 26th annual Holiday Toy Drive.
Samantha has been involved in the paper’s annual toy drive for the past six years. Each year she has brought enthusiasm and new ideas to improve the process and outcome of the effort. Among the elements of the toy drive Samantha has been involved in are soliciting donations; calling the offices of elected officials to set up and coordinate drop-off spots; and sorting through children’s wish lists and fulfilling their requests.
A junior at Irvington High School, Samantha is looking to major in either human development or sociology in college. Her goal is to have a career in which she continues to help and support others and have an impact on people’s lives. This year she decided she wanted to increase the Chronicle’s reach and benefit more people with her volunteer service. She contacted Lifting up Westchester, a nonprofit organization with a mission to lift people up, restore their well-being and strengthen their independence. She collected toys, solicited donations from community groups and purchased items that were needed by the community Lifting up Westchester serves.
She also contacted the Howard Beach Kiwanis Club back in Queens and explained what she was trying to accomplish with Lifting up Westchester. The club gave her a $250 check to buy supplies for residents. Samantha went to Target and bought sheets, towels, soap, toothpaste and deodorant, which staff members had told her were the most needed items at Lifting up Westchester. She delivered the toys and goods to be distributed on Jan. 6, known as Three Kings Day or the Epiphany, thus keeping the “holiday” in the Chronicle’s Holiday Toy Drive.
Continuing her work with Lifting up Westchester, Samantha created an art program for the organization’s Rainbow and Brighter Futures After School Mentoring Program. The goal of the art projects done through the program is to help raise self-esteem, encourage creativity and instill the values of kindness and dignity in participants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.