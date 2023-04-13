An 18-year-old Long Island man has been charged in the alleged hit-and-run crash that killed an Astoria teenager on Monday.
Police said Jaydan McLaurin, 14, of 21st Street, was riding a Citi Bike e-bike near the intersection of 21st Street and 21st Avenue when he was struck by a BMW allegedly being operated Yaser Ibrahim of Levittown, LI.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, in a press release from her office, said Ibrahim was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal incident without reporting it, driving without a license, speeding and other violations.
“The rules of the road like speed limits and licensing requirements exist to prevent tragedies like this one. We will seek justice for the young victim and his loved ones.”
Police said the collision took place at about 9:35 p.m. as Ibrahim was driving south on 21st Street, and that he allegedly left the scene.
EMS personnel brought McLaurin to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.
