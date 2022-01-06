Nithushan Sachchithanantham, a website consultant, was charged Dec. 20 with grand larceny for swiping approximately $230,000 in cryptocurrency from two tech entrepreneurs via non-fungible tokens.
NFTs are digital works of art and other collectibles that are traded on blockchain, according to CNN Business. Blockchain is a digital ledger that is considered nearly impossible to hack.
The victims wanted to sell more than 3,000 NFTs of digital artwork, but needed the defendant’s technical expertise. Instead Sachchithanantham of Queens Village allegedly diverted the sales of the product, which was valued at $233,000, into his own account, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz.
“Cryptocurrency, NFTs and blockchain may seem difficult to understand but the alleged wrongdoing in this case is simple: stealing money is a crime,” Katz said in a statement. “The victims wanted to sell their digital artwork as non-fungible tokens with the defendant’s technical help. Instead, this website wiz allegedly helped himself to the sellers’ $233,000 in cryptocurrency profits.”
The defendant was allegedly contracted for $5,400 in November as a software consultant to set up the online sale of the digital images of crocodiles collectively known as Solana Swamp and prepare them for online sale as NFTs through unique codes, but Sachchithanatham set up an online wallet to receive the payments for himself, according to Katz’ office. On Dec. 1, the artwork was sold and the victims noticed funds were missing because through cryptocurrency, digital transactions are traceable.
The victims later tried to contact their former consultant, but Sachchithanantham allegedly ignored their responses and did not respond to their messages, according to Katz. This was the first prosecution for the Cyber Crime Unit of the DA’s Major Economic Crimes Bureau, which used the digital wallets to track the cryptocurrency transactions.
If convicted, the defendant faces up to 15 years in prison.
“My office created the Cyber Crime Unit to handle these unique cases that delve into the virtual world we live in today to ensure justice for all victims of crime,” added Katz.
Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), chairman of the Subcommittee on Internet and Technology, is happy to see Katz tackle this crime.
“I applaud DA Katz for working to protect New Yorkers from fraud and theft whether it is done through traditional currency and art or cryptocurrency and NFTs,” said Vanel. “We have introduced a number of bills to protect New Yorkers in this arena.”
Vanel has three cryptocurrency-specific bills that are pending, according to his spokesman. Bill A8561 establishes the crime of larceny by cyber extortion.
