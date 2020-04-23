A hot new face-shield manufacturer is winning over nurses from Long Island to Manhattan with its longer, crystalline visor and superior ventilation. Who’s behind it? A seventh-grade math teacher operating out of a dance studio in Howard Beach.
Chris Wierzbicki has assembled a team of Howard Beach residents who are using 3-D printers and laminator sheets to create face masks for nurses with a do-it-yourself model that works better than the industrial version, according to their recipients.
“Those were lifesavers,” said Bridget Karow, a nurse at Winthrop Hospital on Long Island, which was one of the first to receive a shipment of the face shields.
Wierzbicki, a modest junior high school teacher who began the operation in his basement, said that people with 3-D printers are running similar operations across the city. But what really sets his apart is the way he’s been able to scale up to meet the dire need for face masks for healthcare workers in the city.
What started out as a one-machine production in his basement has expanded to turn a nearby dance studio into a small factory. The whole organization is now pumping out 200 masks per day, through a process that takes nearly three hours to manufacture each one.
“Every two days I’d buy another two printers, put them together. I got the boys next door to me to be my assembly line. They can build printers. Every time I get a new one, I just drop it off on their front porch, and text their mom,” Wierzbicki said.
He partnered with Kristina Miceli, who opened up space in her studio, Howard Beach’s Power House Dance Academy, for the equipment. Now Kristina and sister Danielle are working with Wierzbicki to run the machines around the clock. Wierzbicki comes in every day at around 4 a.m. to start up the printers.
Wierzbicki’s son, Christopher Buonincontri, originally raised the idea to fashion face shields as a way to use the printer he had given his dad for Christmas. When Wierzbicki, an alumnus of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s alma mater Regis High School, streamlined his production process, he started crowdsourcing donations to acquire more printers and materials.
He and the Micelis now have 12 printers running at the dance studio, in addition to the two that Wierzbicki has in his basement, and four others that he has access to at other teachers’ homes in the area.
As their production has grown, the problem has been getting enough 3-D printing material to keep up with the demand. The printers use a material called PLA filament, a product of sugarcane that the machine melts into the shape of the headband.
“If you’ve ever been to the beach and did drip sand castles, that’s exactly how these face-shield frames are all constructed,” Wierzbicki said.
Wierzbicki said he’s continuously putting in online orders for more filament. For the visor part, the team has been using laminator sheets, which form a clear surface when stacked together and heated up. When the version of the sheet that Wierzbicki originally used got too expensive and scarce, he tracked down a wholesaler of clear binder covers with a stock of 80,000 sheets to supply him.
“As long as there is a need, we’re going to keep doing this,” Wierzbicki said, adding that there had been a little bit of a slowdown at the beginning of this week as the curve has begun to flatten.
The Miceli sisters said that they felt the sense of persistence, even though they both, like Wierzbicki, are continuing to teach online classes during the day. Kristina teaches dance students and Danielle teaches at a local school.
“We just gave 200 to the Howard Beach Moms and they told us they want another 100,” said Kristina. “There are so many people that want them. I just hope we can continue to get donations so we can continue to run them.”
Wierzbicki said that so far the financing has been manageable, but he’s a little worried about his electric bill.
“That’s the only thing we’re trying to prepare for,” he said.
For those who want to donate, his Venmo username is Face MasksHB. To put in an order for a community in need of masks, reach out to FaceMasksHB@gmail.com or the Facebook page facebook.com/FaceMasksHB.
