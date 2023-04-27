Teachers throughout the city are organizing to demand a fair contract as negotiations heat up.
The United Federation of Teachers this week is holding informational leafleting events and demonstrations, seeking to engage parents and community members.
“Our union brothers and sisters, DC 37, they had their day already and they’ve gotten their negotiations,” said Ashley Rzonca, a teacher at PS 361 in Woodside, who helped organize a march last week in Jackson Heights.
“And then PBA was up next and they’ve gotten theirs and so we just want our turn at this point,” she said.
The UFT’s contract, which has been expired since September, is third in line for Mayor Adams’ administration.
The city’s largest municipal public employee and police unions each received pay increases, though not much in the face of rising inflation, but Rzonca said that there is much more to the UFT’s asks than salary.
She echoed sentiments that UFT President Michael Mulgrew has expressed recently, including at a press conference on Monday.
The union released results from a survey of city public schools that showed how city Department of Education policies “stand in the way of teaching and learning.”
The majority of respondents said that administrative tasks get in the way of students’ learning and that educators don’t have enough time to plan for their students’ needs.
Educators report that on average, 35 percent of their day is spent on tasks that don’t benefit kids and that mandatory assessments “always” or “often” cause unnecessary stress for students and get in the way of learning.
“You’re not able to teach what you actually should be teaching because you’re so focused on all of these different assessments that a school has to do,” said Rzonca.
“There should definitely be less testing,” she added.
Thursday’s demonstration drew teachers from all 41 schools in District 30, Rzonca said.
One participant’s sign listed that teachers are fighting for: compensation and wages, leaves, work environment and conditions including air conditioning and safety, contract enforcement including paperwork reduction and special education compliance, staffing, technology access and support and professional learning.
Councilmember Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) participated in the march, too.
“Teachers are more than just teachers — they mentor, counsel and enrich the minds of our students,” said Won.
“During the pandemic, our teachers were lifelines for our children who were adjusting to a new world of virtual learning,” she continued. “I stand in solidarity with UFT educators as they fight for a fair contract that centers wage increases, safe school environments, and adequate time and resources to support our students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.