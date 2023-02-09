PS 174 art teacher Sherry Cooper got to wow the crowd at the 2023 NYCATA-UFT Members Art Exhibit with her dazzling work “Majestic Being.”
Held for the first time since the pandemic, the exhibit is put on by the New York City Art Teachers Association-United Federation of Teachers. Entitled “Metamorphosis,” with the theme “Transformation As We See it,” the January event featured more than 60 works by 43 artists — all of them city art teachers — on display at El Barrio’s Art Space in Manhattan.
“What a magnificent piece of work demonstrating her amazing talent,” PS 174, the William Sidney Mount School in Rego Park, said in a statement, noting that Cooper teaches art to children in grades K-5. “We are fortunate to have her.”
