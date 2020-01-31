  • January 31, 2020
Teacher removed from Maspeth HS

Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 10:30 am

Teacher removed from Maspeth HS by Michael Shain, Editor Queens Chronicle

A math teacher at Maspeth High School who was implicated in an alleged grade-fixing scheme has been removed, according to reports.

Daniel Sepulveda, who also coached the school’s wrestling and girl’s flag football teams, was transferred out in December, the New York Post reported this week.

Sepulveda was among a group of teachers named by the Post whom students said provided answers to questions on the critical state Regents exams.

Last fall, Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), whose district includes the school, wrote to the U.S. attorneys in both Brooklyn and Manhattan, alleging “an apparent pattern of conspiracy to cover up” grade-fixing and academic fraud at the well-regarded school. Holden urged federal authorities to open an investigation into the school.

Federal prosecutors have declined to comment.

Last September, the Post published charges of grade-fixing contained in a resignation letter written by a Maspeth teacher and sent to Department of Education investigators.

Opened in 2011, Maspeth is among the city’s newest high schools. It has also been among its highest performing with a graduation rate of 98 percent and 90 percent Regents test pass rate.

Its selective admissions policy has been unpopular in the neighborhood because it has accepted relatively few local students, especially from parochial schools.

