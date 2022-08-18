The Metropolitan Transportation Authority last week released seven possible proposals for tolling vehicles that cross into Manhattan south of 60th Street.
The stated aims are to reduce traffic congestion and pollution in Midtown and Downtown Manhattan while raising $1 billion a year for the MTA.
The proposals carry peak-hour tolls of between $9 and $23. Two plans would exempt taxis; two would cap them at one toll per day; while three would place no limit on the number of times a cab would be charged — and would pass the toll on to the customer.
The MTA, in its report, acknowledged that taxi drivers would be impacted, and said it will work with NYC Transit “to connect drivers experiencing job insecurity” with MTA jobs and training; and will ask the federal government to help them become paratransit drivers.
Desai, whose organization represents more than 21,000 taxi, livery and ride share drivers, isn’t impressed.
“The MTA knows it’s going to lead to massive job loss,” she said. “What they’re basically saying is that the drivers are expendable. It’s almost like one of the stated purposes of the plan is to reduce taxi ridership. It would have a devastating impact.
“It just seems really sinister. There has been a generations-old belief in this city and state that taxi drivers should remain low-wage, and are expendable. So whether we’re talking about job security or the safety of workers’ lives, they remain the last priorities within our transportation network.
“One of the end goals here is to reduce ridership, which would mean cutting jobs.”
Desai also pointed out that this would be the third surcharge imposed on yellow cab rides; and that knowing it will be passed on would keep people from hailing cabs in Manhattan.
“Nobody would,” she said. “Can you imagine this scenario where it’s every single trip? The seven-plan approach just pits various groups against each other. And so the proposal for the lowest amount to the regular motorist comes with the biggest cost to the professional drivers.”
She said most of her members live in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx.
“We’re gonna go all out to oppose this and defend ourselves,” she said. “This is an existential threat. This is a workforce that is predominantly immigrant, over 94 percent immigrant. People have been kept at low wage decades in this industry since it became dominated by immigrants.”
Desai also said many yellow cab drivers still are foundering financially because of the collapse of the taxi medallion market.
The MTA has said the projected revenue will allow the agency to secure $15 billion in borrowing for its $55 billion 2020-24 capital budget.
In an email, MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said the NYTWA is welcome to add its concerns to the public record.
“We welcome Ms. Desai’s feedback and hope to hear from her during the upcoming public hearings,” he said in an email. “What’s clear is that congestion pricing will reduce congestion, improve air quality and dramatically upgrade mass transit for all New Yorkers.”
Six virtual public hearings will take place over six days between Aug. 25 and Aug. 31. Members of the public who wish to speak at the hearings can sign up online at mta.info/CBDTP. The hearings will be accessible online at mta.info/CBDTP at these dates and times:
• Thursday, Aug. 25, 5 to 8 p.m.;
• Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
• Sunday, Aug. 28, 1 to 4 p.m.;
• Monday, Aug. 29, 1 to 4 p.m.;
• Tuesday, Aug. 30, 5 to 8 p.m.; and
• Wednesday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gov. Hochul’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Desai’s remarks.
The MTA did forward partial transcripts in which Hochul and Janno Lieber, chairman and CEO of the MTA, addressed how the studies will help address localized impact of a final plan, such as more traffic and pollution in the Bronx due to drivers choosing to avoid Manhattan altogether.
