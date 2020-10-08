For the second time in a month, Gov. Cuomo has ordered the postponement of New York City’s annual sale of tax liens.
The sale now has been delayed by executive order until at least Nov. 4. Cuomo’s previous stay, issued on Sept. 4, was set to expire last Saturday.
The city auctions off tax liens to third parties who then seek to collect the outstanding debts of property owners in arrears on tax payments.
The original sale was scheduled for May, before it was postponed until Sept. 4. The delay was granted in consideration of people who have lost jobs and income to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the clock was ticking down, some elected officials and many advocates for homeowners and low-income residents called for an extension. Mayor De Blasio did postpone it until Sept. 25 — minutes before Cuomo stepped in and put it off until at least Oct. 3.
Like his previous executive orders, Cuomo has the authority under the state’s emergency powers to extend it beyond Nov. 4 should he believe it to be warranted
— Michael Gannon
