With Tax Day just a few weeks away, Queens residents will have three fewer tax preparers to turn to for filing assistance.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz busted Yachun Lin of ETS Tax Services, located in Flushing, and Nayib Chabur and Maria Isabel Chabur of La Oficina en Astoria for allegedly falsifying paperwork to save their clients money.
“We are now in the midst of tax season when thousands of people will seek assistance in filing their tax returns. Taxpayers must always be careful when hiring someone to handle their finances,” Katz said in a March 11 statement. “Unscrupulous action taken by a preparer could lead to serious liabilities for individuals. The three defendants in these two separate cases allegedly used lies and falsehoods to decrease what their clients owed in taxes.”
According to the criminal complaints, the defendants were all caught after undercover investigators visited their businesses.
On March 22, a detective posing as Brooklyn resident “Alex Zhukov” asked Lin for help filing his income tax returns for 2017 and 2019. After Zhukov explained that he owed the city $2,000 in 2016, Lin suggested he borrow an out-of-New York City address to avoid paying city taxes.
Lin allegedly prepared the 2017 and 2018 returns using a Westchester address, forged her client’s signature and left the space for a professional tax preparer’s information blank. A state Department of Taxation and Finance auditor found that the false return filings would have saved Zhukov $4,475 if filed.
Lin was charged with criminal tax fraud, offering a false instrument for filing, attempted grand larceny and forgery. She was ordered to return to court April 27. If convicted, Lin faces up to 18 years in prison.
Five days later, another undercover investigator, under the guise of Carmen Rodriguez Guzman, entered La Oficina en Astoria for a pre-scheduled appointment with Maria Isabel to complete her 2018 income tax return.
Following the same prompt as Zhukov, Guzman claimed she owed the city $2,000 in 2016. Maria Isabel’s husband, Nayib, told her they would try to give her a larger refund on her federal return to offset the costs owed.
According to officials, the paperwork included a $5,500 IRA deduction that was not legitimate, and that the federal return included deductions and gifts to charity that were not discussed with Guzman.
State auditors found the false paperwork only saved Guzman $484.
Like Lin, Maria Isabel is accused of signing for her client and leaving the required space for professional tax preparer signature blank. Additionally, Maria Isabel told Guzman she would charge $200 for the service, but instead charged $300.
The couple were charged with criminal tax fraud, offering a false instrument for filing, attempted petit larceny, conspiracy and forgery. They will return to court April 19. If convicted, the Chaburs face up to nine years in prison.
“Hard-working New Yorkers entrust their tax preparer to operate in their best interest — and with integrity and honesty,” state Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt said in a statement. “Tax preparers who abuse that trust are imperiling their clients, who are ultimately responsible for the returns they sign, and depriving the state of tax revenue for vital services.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.