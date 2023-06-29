Two bills carried by Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) designed to provide some financial relief to co-op owners and condo shareholders await Gov. Hochul’s signature.
While A4972A/S3252A renews and extends the J-51 program — which aims to provide tax abatements for multiple-dwelling, affordable housing buildings to complete capital projects — through 2026, A7758/S4709A makes more residences eligible for the J-51 program.
However, the City Council would need to implement bills of its own for the plans to take effect; Braunstein’s legislation simply authorizes the city to do so.
The J-51 program expired last year and was not renewed by lawmakers. As such, the renewal bill is partially retroactive, in that the four-year extension begins in 2022, and will allow building owners to deduct eligible 2022 projects from their taxes going forward.
According to Braunstein, the expansion allows for buildings with an assessed value of $45,000 to apply for J-51, versus $35,000 in recent years, casting a wider net. “The way those co-ops are assessed is ... using comparable rental income generating properties, and those comparable rental income generating properties are usually rent-regulated,” the lawmaker told the Chronicle. “The bottom line is that the New York City property tax system is unfair to co-op and condo owners, particularly in the outerboroughs, who pay higher effective property tax rates.”
The legislation, however, aims to make property taxes fairer for co-ops and condos. The expansion bill was carried in the Senate by state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing), and the other by state Sen. Brian Kavanagh (D-Manhattan).
Glen Oaks Village President Bob Friedrich said that while the bills were “not sexy,” they are crucial for co-ops and condos. “Old buildings here in Queens, co-ops are 75 years old or older,” he said. “We have a lot of infrastructure issues that we have to deal with, and this helps us do that.”
Presidents Co-op and Condo Council Co-president Warren Schreiber agreed. “A lot of properties, without the J-51 in place, wouldn’t be able to afford the upgrades and some of the fixes needed — properties would fall into disarray.”
In recent months, Schreiber and Friedrich have expressed grave concerns about how co-ops and condos will fare under Local Law 97, which will require certain buildings to make upgrades necessary to lower greenhouse gas emissions. Some of those renovations could be eligible for J-51. Some — Schreiber used roof updates as an example — are smaller, but still kill two birds with one stone.
“If somebody was to install solar panels on their roofs, and it turned out at first, they needed new roofing before they could do that, the roofs would probably qualify as J-51,” he said.
But some larger renovations qualify too, perhaps most notably boiler replacements.
Even if Hochul signs the bills into law, complementary legislation at the city level would be required for the policies to take effect. Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens), whose district has the most co-ops and condos in the city, had previously been drafting the necessary measures, a spokesperson said, but was told she would have to wait for state authorization before it could be introduced. The same spokesperson said Lee plans to continue with that once J-51 is back in effect.
