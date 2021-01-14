When Maria D’Amico brought her feverish son, a 30-year-old man with severe Aspergers, into Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center on Long Island on March 27, it was the last time she would lay eyes on him before he died.
Her son Fred’s condition worsened, and he was eventually intubated until the hospital said that kidney failure minimized his chances of surviving, according to the D’Amicos’ account. At that point, he was taken off life support.
The trauma of Fred’s death left the family with the unshakeable feeling that something could have gone differently if a caretaker was there to watch over him and make decisions on his behalf.
In the wake of the tragedy, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), who represents the Glendale family, has introduced a bill that would intervene on behalf of mentally handicapped individuals like Fred.
“I believe that if I could have been there to comfort Fred, he may have had a different outcome. I also would have been able to help with his intake, inform the doctors of his medical history and discuss his care plan,” D’Amico said.
In early April, Gov. Cuomo’s signed a law that gives hospitals the broad authority to establish rules in response to a pandemic without fear of certain forms of liability. As policy at the West Islip, LI, hospital, as well as many across the state, guardians or caregivers were not allowed to accompany those with mental disabilities through their hospitalization in an effort to stop the spread of Covid.
As a result, hospital workers turned D’Amico away when she arrived with Fred. She was handed a business card and told that she would have to get updates about her son over the phone, according to Connie Altamirano, a community advocate who has taken on the role of communicating for the family. After leaving the hospital, D’Amico tried to talk to her son through a cell phone that she left with him, but couldn’t get through.
When she reached the hospital staff the next day, she was told that her son had been intubated. Her frequent attempts to touch base with the hospital over the coming days ended up with staff telling her she was calling too much, according to Altamirano.
At 3 a.m. March 31, D’Amico received a call from the hospital informing her that her son had progressed to a point at which the staff could no longer keep him alive due to liver failure. He was disconnected from life support machines.
As was the case for many relatives of those who died from Covid, D’Amico could not visit him in the hospital to say goodbye. The hospital also did not offer the option to video call with him, according to Altamirano.
A spokesperson for the hospital replied that “during the time Mr. D’Amico was hospitalized, New York State prevented visitation at all hospitals. There were exceptions to allow visitation in certain circumstances, including end-of-life situations, which precluded visitors who were COVID positive.”
The spokesperson added that the hospital’s records indicate there were numerous conversations with D’Amico, and attempts were made to contact the patient’s father, but his voicemail was full.
Hospital records also showed that, through an end-of-life exception, the patient’s sister was permitted to visit.
D’Amico responded that the sister did not get to see Fred in the hospital until after he died. She added in a statement that it was not her intent to criticize the doctors who took care of her son, but her “experience was that it was extremely difficult to get updates on Fred's condition, and that is what I have to live with.”
“We were not able to visit with him to say goodbye, and we live with that grief as a family. It is something I do not want for anyone else," she said in a statement provided by Altamirano.
In the wake of Fred’s death, his family got in touch with Altamirano, a Ridgewood activist and sexual assault survivor who successfully lobbied for a bill that requires public schools to teach about child sexual abuse and exploitation in 2019.
Seeking legislative justice for the D’Amico family, Altamirano contacted Addabbo, who eagerly partnered with her to pen a bill that would prevent hospitals from separating the mentally disabled from an essential support person to accompany them for the duration of their hospitalization.
“This is not about getting justice for me, but honoring my son, and making sure that this does not happen again to anyone else. We just had to go through Christmas without our son, and I do not want that experience for anyone else,” said D’Amico.
Addabbo has since been spreading awareness about the D’Amicos’ predicament in his district. Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) has signed on to carry the Assembly version of the bill.
“This is a piece of legislation that is going to be a priority for me. It means a lot to me, and certainly the family in my district,” Addabbo told Community Board 10 last Thursday.
Altamirano gave thanks to the two South Queens representatives and called on the rest of the state Legislature to get on board with the bill.
“Denying access to families like the D’Amico’s has nothing to do with keeping people safe, because you are actually sacrificing the right of people with disabilities to receive the care that they need,” she said. “Fred’s mother was his voice, and he needed her to be there in order to receive quality care. His civil rights were violated by being left alone.”
Altamirano is encouraging any families with similar experiences to get in touch with her at conniealtamiranopressinquires@gmail.com or (347) 777-0841.
UPDATE
This article was updated to include a response from Maria D’Amico to a statement from Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center regarding a visit to her son.
