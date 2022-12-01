As far as eyesores go, College Point residents have, for years, been most concerned with those brought on by ongoing work in the area’s sewer system, let alone the flooding the neighborhood has continued to suffer. But recently, some have turned their attention to another one: utility poles that have been overrun with inactive wires.
Joanne Novarro, who grew up in College Point and visits her mother there frequently, posted a photo of one tangled utility pole on 123rd Street between 18th Avenue and 20th Avenue, among others, to the A Better College Point Civic Association Facebook group last week.
“I don’t know that I actually ever looked up that much,” she chuckled. “It just got to the point where ... there are hanging wires in the street.”
Her post quickly garnered nearly two dozen comments, and many more likes and reactions. Several people said they had seen similar issues throughout the neighborhood.
Indeed, utility poles throughout College Point are tangled with wires, some of which have cables hanging near the ground. Longtime resident and tradesman Brian Hyslop recently walked around the neighborhood to photograph countless poles in such a state.
Hyslop, who, in his work as a plumber, has worked extensively with utility company employees, said the excess cables can be explained in part by the fact that people move in and out of homes in the neighborhood somewhat frequently.
“When a new rental comes in, it used to be when somebody canceled cable, they’d have to come and snip the wire,” he told the Chronicle. “But now that it’s digital, they can do it with a flick of a switch. So when new people come in, they run new wires, but they generally never take out the old ones.”
Plus, he added, because there are so many wires, removing a cable poses the risk of cutting off service to the wrong home, especially in multidwelling buildings. Adding a new one, he said, is simpler, and costs “pennies per foot.”
A spokesperson for Spectrum said it was difficult to comment on Novarro’s photo, as it showed multiple utilities using the pole. The representative did say, however, “Overall, regular maintenance activities are ongoing and as cables are replaced, the old cables are removed.”
Verizon had not returned the Chronicle’s comment request by press time.
The fact that individual utility poles hold cables for numerous companies is also a factor.
“Individual wires on a pole are the responsibility of the company that installed and operates them,” a spokesperson for Con Edison told the Chronicle via email.
That, Novarro said, is part of why it’s difficult to fix. “311 refers you to the utility company,” she said. “You can’t get anyone on the phone.”
Though old hanging wires themselves may not be cause for concern, Hyslop noted that people may let their guards down. “God forbid, if a power line actually comes down, people are so accustomed to these wires hanging, if a power line was down and people assume it’s the same as the other crap,” he said. “That potentially could be dangerous.”
