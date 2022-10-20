As many as 100 people attended a virtual town hall with Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) and the Department of Environmental Protection last Thursday night, during which District 19 residents shared their concerns and stories regarding chronic flooding in the area.
Just as the agency did at a similar event in Flushing on Oct. 6, the DEP once again recommended that residents install check valves to prevent sewage and water from coming into their homes. However, much the same as in Flushing, some residents reported that those did not solve the problem in their homes and businesses.
Many of the flooding issues in the area, particularly in College Point, can be chalked up to unkempt catch basins, they said. While that is a common source of flooding — the city is only required to clean them out once every three years — years of construction in College Point has exacerbated the issue. One catch basin on 18th Avenue and College Point Boulevard is “crumbling and clogged all the time,” Jennifer Shannon, president of A Better College Point Civic Association, said at last Thursday’s meeting.
But more alarming to Shannon was the fact that several catch basins on 18th Avenue, stretching from College Point Boulevard to 127th Street, have been paved over.
“You can literally get in a kayak and go down 18th Avenue to College Point Boulevard without hitting bottom,” she said. She added later that the paved-over catch basins cause five blocks-worth of water to flood College Point Boulevard.
The sewer project in College Point, which began in 2016, is aimed at reducing street flooding and improving the overall health of Flushing Bay and the Upper East River. Part of that project involves installing new catch basins along 18th Avenue.
Though representatives from the DEP noted that old catch basins sometimes need to be sealed while other adjustments and tie-ins are being made, doing so before new ones are installed is not normal.
“You’re not supposed to put the new ones in before they pave over the old ones,” one representative from the agency said. He said he and his team would look into the situation.
One community member said that her parents’ home in Whitestone has flooded numerous times since they moved there in 1997. What’s new, however, is the effect of flooding on the manhole cover: “I have videos from July when it was just a regular, soft storm,” she said, “and you see the manholes slowly rising like the fountains at the Bellagio.”
A representative from the DEP said, “That’s not supposed to happen.”
After hearing numerous other cases of flooding and sewer issues, one resident named Kenny asked about the big picture: “Instead of going case by case, let’s look at the whole system, and see where around the system we need to address the bigger problems.”
