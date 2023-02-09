Eight state senators representing Queens will host a forum for residents who have questions about or statements pertaining to Gov. Hochul’s executive budget plan at Borough Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.
Residents may come in person, participate remotely or email their testimony before or after the forum. Each person wishing to speak will be given five minutes. Written testimony can be emailed to QueensBudgetForum@gmail.com, subject line Budget Forum Testimony.
People can register by RSVPing at the email address, or by calling (718) 445-0004. The forum has its own website at bit.ly/QnsBudgetForum.
Borough Hall is at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens. It can be reached by multiple bus routes and the E and F subways.
Sponsors are state Sens. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven), Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), Kristen Gonzalez (D-Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan), John Liu (D-Bayside), Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights), Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn, Queens) and Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing).
