The Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx is no stranger to rubbernecking, but one “accident” last week certainly turned a few heads: As the Department of Transportation finished hanging the last of the city’s new signage, one new marker misidentified Queens Borough President Donovan Richards as the Bronx borough president.
How did this happen? Though a DOT spokesperson did not offer the Chronicle an explanation, Richards did: “Must have been a Mets fan.”
“I am elated to make history as the first person to lead two boroughs at once,” he continued to joke.
The road sign in question went up on Jan. 26, just off the Whitestone Bridge, leading onto the Hutch, the spokesperson said.
The mishap went viral on Twitter the same day when Richards himself retweeted it on his personal account. Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson jested back, tweeting a photo of herself with a poster that read, “I am Vanessa L. Gibson and I work for BP Donovan Richards! #SorryNotSorry #Queens.”
The same DOT spokesperson said the error was “swiftly corrected.” Indeed, the sign was replaced with the correct information a day later. “Update: I am still the Bronx Borough President y’all,” Gibson tweeted after the correction was made. Richards retweeted that, adding, “Go @bronxbp Vanessa Gibson. You official now.”
Jokes aside, Richards said of his fellow borough president, “She has done a phenomenal job.” To him, the sign mix-up was a welcome moment: “Having an opportunity to laugh is something the city has really needed.”
(0) comments
