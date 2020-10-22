Cell phone retailers beware — three men have stolen nearly $16,500 worth of tech gear in a crime spree, much of which occurred in broad daylight, across eight police precincts and three boroughs in just one month.
The first of 12 known incidents took place on Sept. 11 in Flushing. Just past 4:30 p.m., two unidentified men entered the 57-23 Main St. T-Mobile store and forcibly removed three Apple watches, valued at $1,460, from a display before fleeing on foot toward Booth Memorial Avenue.
On Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m., two unidentified men stole an Apple iPhone 11 from the display window of a T-Mobile store in Jamaica. An hour later, two men repeated the crime in Forest Hills, taking an Apple iPhone 11 Pro from a Queens Boulevard Verizon store. Both items are worth about $1,000.
The list of incidents is sporadic — they traveled to Soundview in the Bronx to hit an AT&T store at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 15 before returning to Queens two days later, where they stole a $1,400 Samsung Galaxy S20, their only non-Apple product heist, from the 198-25 Horace Harding Expy. T-Mobile, this time at 2:45 p.m.
Another ten days passed before the perpetrators struck again, this time at Bayside’s 38-27 Bell Blvd. Within the following five days, the suspects would target Fresh Meadows’ 61-44 188 St. AT&T store, Auburndale’s 205-14 Northern Blvd. AT&T store, Little Neck’s 248-25 Northern Blvd. Verizon store and, in Fresh Meadows for the third time, the 167-13 Union Tpke. AT&T store. The men traveled out of Queens again to target a Verizon store in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn.
The final grand larceny connected to the three suspects thus far took place on Tuesday, Oct. 13 — they stole two Apple watches from the 94-16 Northern Blvd. T-Mobile store at 3:15 p.m.
The individuals committing the crimes alternated between three different men. The police believe all three are between the ages of 16 and 18, each described to have dark skin. One individual was described to have a medium build and black hair, another with a slim build and the third with a medium build and black hair.
The reported incidents have all occurred between the hours of 2:30 and 8 p.m. The perpetrators typically flee on foot, though they were reported to have escaped into a black vehicle after their hit in the Bronx.
Grand larcenies throughout the city have gone down by over 18 percent in 2020 compared to the first ten months of 2019, as well as in most of the precincts the suspects hit during their spree. Only two of the Queens commands saw a slight increase in reports for the year — the index crime has increased by just 2.6 percent in the 115th Precinct, which translates to a ten-incident difference, while the 107th Precinct reported a 12.2 percent; there have been 48 more grand larcenies thus far in 2020 than during the same time period last year.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
