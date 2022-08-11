As the push for cleaner streets in New York City continues, the Department of Sanitation is “strongly considering” a policy change in pursuit of that goal: delaying the hours when trash bags can be put on the street prior to collection.
At present, residents are allowed to put their trash on the sidewalk at 4 p.m. the afternoon before it is picked up. According to DSNY spokesperson Joshua Goodman, the new measure would push that to 8 p.m. Those who use “secure bins” would be allowed to bring trash to the sidewalk at 6 p.m. Businesses would be allowed to do so an hour before closing, provided they use a secure container; otherwise, they, too, would need to wait until 8 p.m.
And while Queens residents seem united in their desire to get trash off the street and get rid of the vermin it attracts, they are divided on whether the proposed policy is the best solution.
Among those in favor of the idea is Dian Yu, executive director of the Downtown Flushing Transit Hub Business Improvement District.
“When a restaurant or business takes out the garbage too early, especially in the summertime, the diners going to a restaurant will notice the stinky garbage first when they walk into a restaurant,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a great way to show our beautiful city. When you walk down Main Street, you’re constantly bumping into the garbage.” He also noted that the policy would help clear sidewalks, particularly narrower ones.
Councilmember Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), who sits on the Committee on Sanitation and Waste Management and whose district has been hard hit by illegal dumping, also supports the potential policy shift.
“How many times have you seen mountains of black plastic bags on the street? It’s absolutely ridiculous,” she told the Chronicle. “So I think it really works to address that issue, and hopefully minimize the rat problem, particularly.”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, too, voiced his approval, albeit, with a caveat.
“The proposed policy change is a sensible way to keep our communities cleaner,” Richards said in a statement. “However, the proposal should go through a robust public review and comment period so that any potential pitfalls are discussed and addressed before such a change is implemented.”
Since the change would be one enacted by the DSNY, it would not need Council approval; instead, it would be subject to the agency’s administrative rulemaking process, which includes public comment.
Some pointed to the policy’s incentivizing of using containers as its biggest asset.
“I think that the only way you’re going to solve the problem, pretty much, is that they’re gonna have to put them in some type of container,” said Community Board 7 Chair Gene Kelty, whose father worked for the DSNY for many years.
John Choe, executive director of the Flushing Chamber of Commerce, had similar thoughts, but emphasized the need to avoid burdening business owners.
“We need to make sure that if there are plastic bins and enclosed containers, that these are leakproof and not difficult for business people to handle. Because I think that if there’s one thing that we all rely on in the city, it’s sanitation,” he said. “There’s so many other things that we have to take care of — to add another huge headache at this point would really be a blow to the Flushing business community.”
Former Queens Solid Waste Advisory Board Chair Amy Marpman shared some of those concerns, noting that keeping containers clean could be an issue, especially for businesses.
“It’s going to be an undue burden to put on the businesses to wash their own containers, if they don’t have appropriate designated areas, or drains and washing stations within their facility, which a lot of them probably don’t,” she told the Chronicle.
Richard Khuzami, president of the Old Astoria Neighborhood Association, had mixed feelings about the policy; he suggested that it be piloted and reviewed before being enacted.
“Pests are obviously a huge negative, and we’re having a problem with them,” he told the Chronicle. “But also, obviously, it’s going to be an inconvenience for some people’s schedules.”
Indeed, there was no shortage of scheduling concerns about the potential delay.
“I think it will do more damage to the community as a whole than it would for the sanitation,” said Aracelia Cook, vice president of the 149th Street South Ozone Park Civic Association. “Say if I get home from work, I’m tired, I don’t feel like doing all that. And I just I want to go to bed early. I’m not going to do that, because I’ve got to wait.”
And though some may be exhausted from work, others may have just started their shifts.
“It could be problematic, for example, for somebody who’s going to work nights and leaves for work before they’re allowed to put the garbage out,” said Betty Braton, chair of Community Board 10.
Martha Taylor, Community Board 8 chair, noted that taking the trash out at 8 p.m. could be troublesome in the winter.
“At eight o’clock at night, in the winter, it’s dark out,” she said. “Somebody like me — a widow who is not 20 years old — I don’t want to go out with my heavy garbage at eight o’clock at night when it’s dark out.” Taylor did think, however, that 6 p.m., which would be allowed for those using secure bins, would be reasonable.
Asked about that concern, Williams suggested that perhaps the DSNY could look into moving the time up during the winter to account for daylight saving.
And some were skeptical that the policy alone could fix the city’s rat problem.
“They don’t look at clocks,” Taylor said, referring to both rats and raccoons, which are a problem in the borough’s more residential neighborhoods. “They come around at all times of the day and night. It’s not gonna make any difference.”
Marpman had similar thoughts.
“If the main concern is pest control, [garbage] is still being left out for X number of hours,” she said.
Both Ryan Brenner, the new chair of the QSWAB, and Angela Miskis of the volunteer group Abuela Neigborhood Maintenance said that the key to getting rid of those pests is to cut down on the amount of food scraps put in the garbage.
“Reducing the window rodents have to get to the trash may help some but doesn’t address the problem of food waste ending up in landfills instead of in brown bins destined to compost,” Miskis said.
