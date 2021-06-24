Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) may be on his way out of the City Council, but it is not before he tries to deliver on his yearslong promise to address private sector waste issues.
Last week he presented Intro. 2349, the Waste to Rail Act, which would seek to raise the standards of the city’s private waste industry by incentivizing the use of trains to export waste to reduce total truck traffic and environmental, safety and other quality-of-life issues from trucking, according to Miller’s office.
“We can take trucks off our streets, create safer roads for residents, and mandate the enclosure of waste facilities,” said Miller. “The status quo isn’t working, and we must do better to protect the health and safety of our residents.”
The proposal would require waste transfer stations to export the majority of their waste by rail and in return they would be permitted to receive a restoration of capacity to support such an effort in keeping with provisions made to bills proposed in 2013 and enacted in 2018, added Miller’s office. The facilities would be required to enclose their depots and be subject to strict monitoring from the city’s Department of Sanitation.
The DSNY’s ability to enforce the Waste to Rail Act would allow it to regulate the facilities and make sure the agency can reduce the capacity of waste transfer stations if thresholds are not met, according to the bill.
A DSNY spokeswoman said via email it was proud to work on waste equity.
“This law has reduced permitted transfer station capacity in historically overburdened areas in the South Bronx, North Brooklyn and Southeast Queens,” said the DSNY spokeswoman. “We are reviewing this proposed legislation, and plan to testify at the City Council hearing on June 24.”
There was a 2014 version of the bill, Intro. 495-C, rooted in the 2006 Solid Waste Plan, that would help Southeast Queens and other communities overburdened with 75 percent of the city’s trash with caps on the number of refuse sent to them. It could have cut traffic and pollution from trucks and improve air quality while the city built marine transfer stations, but Miller — who introduced the bill — backed out of the legislation in January 2018, because it would have caused more problems.
In 2018, had the bill gone immediately into effect ahead of the transfer stations being completed in 2020, it would have made issues worse for the overburdened communities, according to Miller. It also didn’t address safety standards and wages for sanitation workers.
The National Waste & Recycling Association, a trade group for private-sector waste companies, agreed. Sanitation workers could have lost union paying jobs if the bill went into effect before the transfer stations were created.
“The NYC NWRA chapter applauds Council member Miller’s introduction of this legislation. The chapter has long been on record about the city’s need to have vital and adequate transfer station waste capacity infrastructure,” Steve Changaris, NYC NWRA chapter director, said in a statement. “This legislation, while ensuring that high environmental standards are met, gives transfer station operators a chance to avoid these harmful reductions, and will help them reduce vehicle miles traveled when managing the city’s wastes.”
Miller believes the new bill addresses both environmental concerns and raises standards for sanitation workers.
“Communities of color such as my own district in Southeast Queens have long been plagued by the siting of waste transfer stations and the influx of garage trucks that come with them, a remnant of decades of environmental injustice perpetuated against us,” he said.
