If you’re looking for a laid-back career filled with drama-free days and constant validation from the people you interact with, the New York Police Department has just the thing for you.
Yeah, maybe not so much. But if you do have what it takes to be a cop, registration for the Dec. 15 police officer exam is open through Nov. 3. There is no fee this year.
“Be the change you want to see in your community, join the NYPD!” the department says on its Facebook recruitment page.
The 19th Precinct also went for the exclamation points, in a tweet about registration opening up. “We’re looking to recruit & hire the next generation of NY’s Finest!” it said. “Now is your opportunity to have a rewarding career in law enforcement!”
The NYPD also offers the story of one cop, Officer Caroline Montes, on Facebook as inspiration. It talks about how Montes wasn’t always thrilled with how law enforcement treated people when she was a kid and decided to make a difference. She also says it is a privilege to serve in a field previously thought of as being for men.
For details, visit nypdrecruit.com.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.