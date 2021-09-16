Queens can have more history than one realizes — provided one knows where to look.
And the folks from the Onderdonk House in Ridgewood will be leading a walking tour of history hidden in plain sight on Sept. 26. The itinerary? Stockholm Street, with its architecture, its past, and its impact on New York City since the 1800s.
“Stockholm Street really is, in my opinion, really what led the movement to designate historic districts in Ridgewood,” said Linda Monte, chairperson of programs at the Vander Ende-Onderdonk House, the oldest Dutch colonial stone home in New York City, dating back to 1709.
It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 and is still maintained by the Greater Ridgewood Historical Society.
“Stockholm Street is one of the most intact streets that documents the influence of German immigrants from the late 1800s into the 1900s,” Monte said.
And it packs a punch for a small size.
“Stockholm Street is one block long,” Monte said.
The tour will kick off at 1:30 p.m., rain or shine, at Onderdonk, which is located at 18-20 Flushing Ave. The walk will take participants past streets and buildings that hint of what is to come.
“We’ll tell them about the history of these streets,” Monte said. “The naming, the convention. Queens and Brooklyn had different names for some streets. When they consolidated the city, there was a push to have some consistency so you didn’t go from one name to another when you crossed a street — like Cross Bay Boulevard and Woodhaven Boulevard.”
Guests will receive a handout that discusses the imprint made by the original architecture from what was a working-class German neighborhood.
“We’ll point out some of the original features,” Monte said. “So even after Stockholm Street, you’ll be able to walk around Ridgewood and you’ll be able to pick out what’s original and what’s not in terms of iron work; in terms of doors; in terms of the overall architecture of those houses. There’s some fabulous stained glass that we’re going to look at in the transom of one of the apartment buildings. That’s original.”
Looking up at a building and thinking you’re seeing a six-pointed Star of David? Close, but not quite.
“That symbolized that there was a brewery; that there was beer inside and that it was ready to be imbibed, and that you should come in,” Monte said. “It’s called a brewer’s star.”
Monte said there also will be a few surprises.
The visitors also will have some seasoned experts along for commentary and observations.
“We have a pair of Ridgewood lifers tag along,” Monte said. “I’m a recent newcomer — I’ve only been here 40 years.”
The $10 tickets must be purchased in advance online through Eventbrite at bit.ly/3ls0YVI.
