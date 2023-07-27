TADA! Youth Theater’s presentation of the musical “Everything About Camp (almost)” ends its run on Saturday, July 29, at 2 and 4 p.m. in Manhattan.
The one-hour musical about kids playing pranks, going on hikes and making new friends at summer camp is showing on the theater’s second floor at the intersection of Broadway and Fifth Avenue.
The Resident Youth Ensemble includes four cast members from Queens: Lucas Soares (Astoria), Rebecca Summerville (Rego Park), Sherell Hubahib (South Ozone Park) and Story Handy (Jamaica).
Story, 13, has been a participant at the theater for the past two years.
“It’s great to be in the cast and share my interests with the other members of the TADA! Ensemble,” Story said in a statement. “I’m really excited to be onstage and a bit nervous too, especially since my friends and family will come to see the show and my character. In every rehearsal, I learn new steps in dance or new ways to make my scene more dramatic.
“My character is a prankster, and she is kind of a bossy person. I can relate to my character, because I am a middle child with four sisters. I can be really bossy to my younger sisters whenever I’m in the mood, but my parents don’t like it. All I can say is, sometimes the bossiness works! TADA! is really interesting and helps in all sorts of ways for me to gain more confidence and improve my performances.”
The theater is offering pay-what-you-can tickets starting at $1 and group sales for nonprofits are going for $10. To learn more about the revue, visit tadatheater.com.
TADA! is a Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces affordable and original musicals for families with kids as young as three.
The theater provides free, year-round pre-professional training and a positive youth development program for members of the ensemble, youth ages 8 to 18.
— Naeisha Rose
