Two recent developments appear to have brought a synagogue proposed on 66th Road in Rego Park much closer to fruition.
The first was when Congregation Ohr Eliyahu reduced the size of its building in its plans from three floors to two, plus a basement. The second came this past Monday night when the Land Use and Housing Committee of Community Board 6 approved the application with conditions at a virtual meeting.
The committee now is expected to recommend approval by the full board at its next general meeting on Sept. 14.
Ohr Eliyahu, a Sephardic Jewish congregation, is planning to tear down a single-family home on the lot it owns at 85-94 66 Road. The neighborhood’s zoning permits synagogues already, though the congregation is seeking variances for smaller front, side and rear yard property line setbacks than permitted to allow for more interior floor space. Attorney Jay Goldstein said building what Ohr Eliyahu could do as of right would greatly reduce the occupancy capacity and not allow for larger numbers of worshipers — the reason they are moving to a new site.
“We would lose 69 people [in legal capacity] in the basement, 106 on the first floor and 86 on the second floor,” Goldstein said.
He said the congregation now meets in the rabbi’s home, limiting the number of people who can participate at any one time, particularly with requirements keeping men and women separate.
To say the proposal is unpopular with its prospective neighbors would be an understatement.
“I’ve collected 136 signatures from people who oppose this,” resident Norman Ng said. Committee Chairman Keith Engel said all the letters he received to be read into the record were against the project. Every resident who spoke at the meeting opposed it.
Many cited quality-of-life issues they said would be incumbent with large numbers of people, such as noise and traffic. Light and noise, some neighbors pointed out, could be particularly intrusive for events or services going late into the night.
Ng and Douglas Rokaw in their letters said traffic safety and accidents already are an issue along 66th Road and called for a traffic study before any approval is given.
Two speakers suggested a synagogue might make the neighborhood a target of terrorist attacks — “That’s disingenuous,” board member Michael Arcati would say later in the evening — with one woman, whom the Chronicle was unable to identify, resorting to uglier rhetoric.
“Go where you’re welcome,” she said. “You’re not welcome here.”
Goldstein said the initial goal is to allow more people from families already in the congregation to attend functions more regularly than they now can at any one time at the rabbi’s home.
He also addressed numerous questions as to why they did not opt for larger, already-existing spaces somewhere like on Woodhaven Boulevard or Metropolitan Avenue very directly.
“We can’t afford it,” he said.
Prior to the vote — it passed 15-2 — Peter Beadle and other board members said they have not had overwhelming quality-of-life complaints connected with the other numerous small synagogues in the district.
Engel also told residents they still will have the opportunity to register their opposition four more times: before the full community board; the Queens Borough Board; the city Board of Standards and Appeals; and with Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills).
Commented