Fresh Meadows community members and area elected officials joined Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) in honoring his late mother, Sylvia Weprin, with a street co-naming ceremony at the intersection of 192nd Street and 67th Avenue on Sunday.
Sylvia Weprin, who died in October at the age of 92, was the matriarch of the Queens political dynasty. The 24th Assembly District seat has stayed in the Weprin family since 1971, starting with Sylvia’s husband, Saul Weprin, who went on to become speaker of the Assembly, followed by her sons, Mark and David.
And while she served as her husband’s political partner for many years, Sylvia Weprin was a strong figure in Hollis and Fresh Meadows in her own right.
An immigrant from Cuba, Sylvia moved to Brooklyn with her family when she was 8 years old. She met Saul Weprin when they were students at Brooklyn College, and would go on to teach a variety of subjects — including biology, chemistry, Spanish and Hebrew — at Jamaica, Long Island City and Hillcrest high schools. She stopped teaching in 1991 to support her husband when he became speaker.
After her husband’s death in 1994, Sylvia took on a variety of roles in the borough’s civic life. Among other positions, she sat on Community Board 8 and the boards of the Queens Botanical Garden and Queens Symphony Orchestra.
Standing with his brothers Mark and Barry, David Weprin paid tribute to his mother Sunday as they prepared to unveil the new street sign near her old building.
“I was overwhelmed by the number of people who came out to honor my mother’s legacy including city, state, and federal elected officials, who shared personal memories of her,” he said in a statement. “Special thanks to Council Member Linda Lee for sponsoring the street co-naming.”
