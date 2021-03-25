As many as 70,000 young people are guaranteed jobs this summer.
The Summer Youth Employment Program, the nation’s largest of its kind, will be back with in-person opportunities.
But like so many during the pandemic, a number of the jobs will be facilitated completely virtually.
“A recovery for all of us only works if young people are fully a part of it. And one of the best things that we can do for young people is give them some continuity over the summer,” Mayor de Blasio said at his March 22 online press conference. “We want to make sure they have opportunities that enrich them, that help them move forward, to keep them inspired. Summer Youth Employment has been that for so many kids.”
Last year, the SYEP was temporarily suspended to offset the fiscal shortfalls caused by the pandemic. Following backlash, much by city councilmembers, the program was reinstated as the SYEP Summer Bridge 2020 and conducted completely virtually.
This summer, opportunities may remain online, though some will be in-person and others conducted in a hybrid environment.
The program has 70,000 available paid positions for New York City residents between the ages of 14 and 21, though there are opportunities for young adults aged 22 to 24 who face employment barriers or reside in a New York City Housing Authority development.
Applications opened Monday and will remain open through April 23.
Opportunities span various industries, such as healthcare, retail, information, technology, food service, media and more.
To be eligible, those who fall within the appropriate age range only must also reside within the five boroughs and be legally allowed to work in the United States. A work permit is required for those aged 14 to 17.
Some subsections of the SYEP are only available to the less privileged — the SYEP Map to $uccess and SYEP CareerFirst offer positions to youth living in NYCHA buildings. Applicants must be residing in shelters or foster care, involved in the justice-system, receiving government aid, attending an alternative school or have experienced gender based violence to qualify for an SYEP Emerging Leaders position.
The SYEP’s goal is to provide city youth, especially the disenfranchised, with the tools to kickstart a career.
“Literally, Summer Youth Employment has been life-changing for a lot of kids, it has proven to them what they are capable of, it’s opened doors of opportunity, it’s given them inspiration for a career ahead — [it’s an] extraordinarily effective program and it’s something we’re proud of here in New York City,” said de Blasio.
The program begins July 6 and will last six weeks. Participants are paid hourly wages at the prevailing minimum wage. Younger youth participating in project-based experiences receive a stipend.
Online applications are available at nyc.gov/syep. For more information, call 311 or Department of Youth and Community Development Community Connect at (800) 246-4646).
