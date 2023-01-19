Two bold, white swastikas were found spray-painted on downed trees off a Forest Park hiking trail on Sunday.
“Sadly, anti-Semitism has struck again in Queens, at Forest Park,” Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) tweeted on Monday.
“Hatred [against] Jews is a growing issue and we cannot allow this to keep happening,” Schulman continued.
She thanked the NYPD 102nd Precinct for its “immediate response” in removing the graffiti.
Police sources stated that the offensive symbols were found deep within the park on the Blue Trail. The 538-acre park, the third-largest in Queens and 10th-largest in the city, consists of “knob and kettle” terrain, meaning a series of small hills and depressions, and 165 acres of trees.
A complaint report was filed stating that on Sunday around 2 p.m. in the vicinity of Park Lane South, a 65-year-old male discovered the graffiti on tree stumps, according to police.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force was notified and there have not been any arrests.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) said on Twitter, “Hate of any kind will not and should not be tolerated. Thank you to my colleague @Lynn4NYC @NYPD102Pct @NYPDHateCrimes for taking immediate action.”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards tweeted after the incident, “This disgusting vandalism will not deter us from our efforts to eliminate anti-Semitism and forge a more welcoming and loving community.”
Hate crimes against the Jewish population remain the highest number of confirmed bias incidents in the city, according to NYPD data, with 195 of them in the first three quarters of last year.
Data for the final quarter of 2022 has yet to be published but in the first three, overall hate crimes citywide decreased. In Queens, however, they ticked up, with 25 complaints and 12 arrests between July and September.
Anti-Semitic incidents occurred throughout Queens in recent months.
In October, the Chronicle reported that newspaper boxes for Jewish publications outside Aron’s Kissena Farms in Kew Gardens Hills were defaced with swastikas on Yom Kippur.
In September, a man yelled racist and anti-Jewish epithets and conspiracies through a megaphone outside of Queens College, which, according to the the Queens College Hillel, is home to 4,000 Jewish students and is the seventh-largest Jewish campus community in the nation. A national spike in anti-Semiticism was being seen on campuses, too, the group wrote at the time.
Just this week, anti-Semitic symbols and hate speech have been projected on buildings across Florida.
