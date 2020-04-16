Det. Raymond Abear, 43, of the Queens Special Victims Squad died Monday from the coronavirus. Abear had joined the NYPD in 2001.
“When I heard about that, it was just shocking,” said Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, commander of the 110th Precinct.
Cermeli was previously commander of the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills, where the special victims unit is located.
“It hit me hard when I heard that,” Cermeli said. “You hear all these stories of different people and everybody who’s older and as sad as it is, you kind of say, ‘Well, they lived a good life. They were in their 90s. But it hits you really hard when someone’s life is taken so prematurely.”
The commander remembered Abear as a “normal guy” who was proud of his children. Abear is survived by his wife and two children.
Cermeli said Abear was a caring person, a vital trait for what he did.
“In that type of job, in Special Victims, you need that sort of compassion, empathy,” Cermeli said. “You need those traits to be a good detective.”
He said that while all officers have to face a lot of sadness, those who work in the SVU “deal with victims of some of the most heinous crimes.”
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted the news about Abear’s death Monday afternoon, along with those of two other members of the department.
Auxiliary Capt. Mohamed Rahaman of the 115th Precinct died last Sunday. He joined the department in 1989.
“Our prayers are with his loved ones today and everyday,” the 115th Precinct tweeted. “We thank him for his 30 years of extraordinary public service and he will never be forgotten.”
Det. Jeffrey Scalf, 46, of the Bronx Gang Squad died Monday. He joined the NYPD 14 years ago.
“Every day we go to work, it’s like we’re dodging bullets. Invisible bullets,” Cermeli said. “It’s easier to dodge real bullets because you can kind of see them coming. It’s crazy. Even when you walk on the street, you’re walking on the street, going for a walk in your neighborhood and then you have to cross across the street and you’re dodging people. It’s surreal.”
Following the news of Abear’s death, the 112th Precinct tweeted, “You are always in our hearts Ray and we will never forget the smile you always had.”
