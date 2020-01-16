SUV vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

A Bukharian man’s car was broken into the night of Sunday, Jan. 12, and while nothing was stolen, he was left with anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled onto the front seats.

The vandalism, classified by the police as criminal mischief, occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. near 76th Avenue and 173rd Street in Fresh Meadows.

The owner, allegedly a 49-year-old Bukharian Jewish man, parked the car overnight and returned in the morning to find the driver’s side door opened. At least one seat suffered multiple punctures, and graffiti was written on the seats. Swastikas and “F**k you” were among the scrawls written on the car’s leather seats.

“We cannot let waking up to new acts of anti-Semitism become the new normal,” said Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows). “Whether it is in the heart of my district or anywhere across the state, it is becoming abundantly clear that we must do more to combat the rise of hate crimes that are increasingly instilling fear.”

The hate crime came just hours after a Forest Hills rally, led by Jewish community leaders and allies, called for an end to the rising anti-Semitism in New York City and across the country (see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com).

“This happened right around the corner from my house, and it just demonstrates that none of us can feel safe or comfortable as anti-Semitism rears its ugly head throughout the city, the country and the world,” said Councilmember Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows). “I know the 107th Precinct is investigating this incident and taking it seriously, and we must all remain vigilant.”

Gov. Cuomo directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to aid the 107th Precinct in its investigation.

“We’ve increased patrols in the area for over a month now since anti-Semitic crimes have increased citywide ... and stepped up patrols again [following the graffiti],” said Deputy Inspector Scott Henry, the commanding officer of the 107. “We treat this as a highly sensitive and unusual incident any time this happens.”

Henry says the incident is rare for the Fresh Meadows area, which hasn’t seen similar graffiti since last year.

“Yet another anti-Semitic attack. This time in our own backyard,” wrote Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) on Twitter along with a picture of the graffiti. “We must be able to feel safe in our neighborhoods. We must do more. This trajectory is unsustainable and unacceptable.”

Following the rise in anti-Semitic crimes, such as the Jersey City shootings and Monsey stabbings, Rosenthal and Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D- Rockaway Park), announced Monday, Jan. 13 their call for the state Legislature to increase funding for nonpublic school security.

The state Legislature allocates $15 million annually for the Nonpublic School Safety Equipment Grant, which Rosenthal and Pheffer Amato says translates to $37 per child. They propose the amount be doubled to $30 million “to protect children against the dangers caused by rising anti-Semitism and increasing school shooting incidents.”

“We will not submit to this tightening clench of hate, and we will not stop fighting until Jewish New Yorkers are able to feel safe in our own neighborhoods and homes again,” said Rosenthal.