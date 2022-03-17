A stabbing took place across the street from John Adams High School in Ozone Park on Tuesday and two people are wanted in connection to the incident, according to police.
“Two of our scholars were assaulted and sought shelter inside the school,” Principal Pedro Cubero wrote in a letter to parents.
“We immediately notified the NYPD, our Borough Safety Director and School Safety as well as trained staff who administered first aid.” The letter continued, “We assure you that every precaution was taken and will continue to be taken to ensure the safety of our students and staff members.”
According to police, just before 10:30 a.m. an unknown male walking with an unknown female allegedly approached a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old and stabbed the two male students.
The 16-year-old male suffered a stab wound one time in the leg and one time in the back, and was transported by EMS to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition. The 17-year-old male suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.
Both suspects fled the scene and are currently being sought by police.
The first unidentified person, who committed the assault, is described as a male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and light colored slippers with dark-colored socks.
The woman with him is described as having a dark complexion and is approximately 5 feet tall. She was last seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, light-colored sweatpants, and a red hat. She was seen carrying a purple jacket in a surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.