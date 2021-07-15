What seemed like a simple drug buy on Oct. 15, 2020, turned out be anything but and has cost one man his life and three others murder charges, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office
“As alleged, the defendants orchestrated and carried out a brazen robbery scheme that resulted in the broad daylight murder of a 22-year-old man, at a park frequented by children and teenagers,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz about suspects Chance Goode, 18, Torren King, 18, and Jabari Curtis, 22, who were arraigned July 8.
Nine months ago, Numani Lambert, 22, of the Bronx and two others went to Rufus King Park in Jamaica after there was an alleged arrangement on Facebook to sell marijuana to a buyer who went by “Pimmy Don,” according to the charges against the suspects. “Pimmy” allegedly sent messages to one of Lambert’s companions relaying that he would send one of his “boys” to make a cash-for-marijuana exchange.
Once there, a dispute broke out over the alleged swap, which led to Lambert and his crew walking away from the buy, according to the DA’s office. King, however, called the 22-year-old and his crew back and allegedly pulled out a gun, while saying, “Now you have to give it to me” before firing off two shots at the Bronx man.
A single bullet to the head killed Lambert, who was unresponsive when he was sent to Jamaica Hospital, as reported by the Daily News. He died three days later, according to the DA’s office.
A court-authorized search of Goode’s Jamaica home led police to the alleged murder weapon, a 9mm Luger, nine rounds of ammunition and helped officers identify Goode as “Pimmy Don,” who had arranged the Facebook meet-up with Lambert’s friends.
The 103rd Precinct discovered during its investigation that Goode instructed King to rob Lambert at the park and for Curtis to act as a getaway driver.
Goode, along with King, of Rockaway, and Curtis, of St. Albans, now face 25-years-to-life in prison if convicted on murder in the second degree, and conspiracy in the fourth degree, according to the DA’s office.
“We must stop the scourge of gun violence in our communities,” said Katz.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea agreed.
“Gun violence has no place in New York City or anywhere,” said Shea. “We are committed to finding those who are responsible and holding them to account. I commend the investigators and prosecutors whose efforts resulted in these indictments.”
Queens Supreme Court Justice Lenora Gerald expects the three men back in court on July 19.
Cops seek St. Albans shooters
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in the shooting death of Dejuan Brown, 24, in St. Albans on July 11.
According to the 113th Precinct, officers responded to the intersection of 200th Street and 111th Avenue at 8:15 p.m. in response to a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot.
Brown was found sitting in a Nissan Maxima having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A video of the shooting can be seen on qchron.com. It shows a man in a white hooded sweatshirt leaning out of a dark-colored SUV as it crosses into the opposite lane to pass Brown on the left and firing into the Nissan before turning at the intersection.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
