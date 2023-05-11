A transient man was indicted last Wednesday for allegedly shooting an NYPD officer last month in Jamaica.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office charged Devin Spraggins, 22, variously of Jamaica, Queens Village and the Bronx, with attempted murder, assault, aggravated assault of a police officer, assault of a police officer, attempted assault, tampering with physical evidence and obstructing governmental administration on May 3.
In a statement, Katz thanked the staff from her office for assisting in the investigation into the shooting with members of the NYPD and federal law enforcement.
“The brazen shooting of a police officer in broad daylight will not go unanswered,” Katz said. “We will not let up in our efforts to get guns off the street and keep our officers and communities safe.”
Officials say that a little after 3:20 p.m. on April 5, Spraggins got into a verbal altercation with a straphanger over a seat on an MTA bus traveling on Jamaica Avenue near 160th Street, and the argument escalated into the suspect allegedly punching the passenger, resulting in the bus driver flagging down rookie NYPD Officers Anthony Rock and Brett Boller who were assigned to the 103rd Precinct’s Field Training Unit.
The two officers approached the bus and tried to talk with Spraggins, but he allegedly pushed Rock and fled the scene, going northbound on 161st Street.
Boller was able to catch up to Spraggins, but was allegedly shot in the hip with a 9 mm pistol by the suspect in front of Rock, who was behind them.
Rock returned fire twice, but the suspect fled westbound on Jamaica Avenue into a parking garage, located at 90-15 Parsons Blvd.
Video surveillance shows the suspect removing a black jacket and sweatshirt off his person and leaving the parking garage in a white T-shirt.
Boller, the son of NYPD Deputy Inspector Don Boller of North Brooklyn, was sent to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
A $10,000 reward, which was later doubled to $20,000, was issued for information regarding the suspect and within 30 hours Spraggins was arrested.
On April 7, Boller woke up after surgery and NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, who previously worked with the officer’s father, said that the cop was in recovery.
On April 11, Lt. John Jata of the 103rd Precinct told the Chronicle that Boller was in good spirits and getting better by the day [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
Court documents later revealed that the suspect dropped a magazine with 15 bullets on Jamaica Avenue and 161st Street before the shooting.
Retired NYPD Sgt. Joseph Giacalone, an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former Queens resident, said the shooter’s lack of rounds made all the difference in the incident and may have saved Boller’s life.
“His not having the ability to fire more than one round definitely puts the officer in a better position in regards to his life,” Giacalone told the Chronicle. “But unfortunately, we don’t always get that lucky.”
Spraggins, who was ordered to return to court on June 5, may face up to 40 years to life in prison for each attempted murder charge if convicted, according to the DA’s Office.
A fundraiser with a goal of $30,000 to assist Boller as he continues to recover was launched on fundthefirst.com, a site dedicated to charity efforts for first responders.
As of May 9, $28,100 was raised.
