A Brooklyn man, could face up to 25 years-to-life in prison for the alleged 2018 murder of a nurse from Springfield Gardens.
Danueal Drayton, 31, was extradited from Los Angeles to Queens last Thursday and then charged the following day on 18 total counts: for murder in the second degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, petit larceny, sexual misconduct, unlawful possession of personal identification information in the third degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree and identity theft in the second and third degree, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
On July 17, 2018, police received a report at 9 p.m. of Samantha Stewart, 29, unconscious at her home on 145th Street within the confines of the 105th Precinct, according to the NYPD. On arrival, they observed the victim had trauma to her neck and head. EMS also responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.
An investigation revealed that Stewart met the defendant on the app Tinder, went on a date with him July 16, 2018 and brought him to her home, according to the DA’s Office. Drayton allegedly beat and strangled the nurse and proceeded to have sex with her dead body. Her brother found her the next day wrapped in a blanket left on the floor in the corner of her bedroom.
“This family deserves justice. This was a brutal crime that makes every person using a dating app fearful,” DA Melinda Katz said in a statement. “The victim was duped into going out on a date with the defendant, who played a charmer online but was in fact an alleged sexual predator. The defendant is accused of brutally beating and then killing this innocent woman in her own home. After this ... the defendant fled the state to escape prosecution.”
The suspect allegedly stole Stewart’s credit card, left the scene in a white van, which he abandoned at Kennedy International Airport and charged her card to buy a ticket to California, according to the DA’s Office. The van was found on July 18, 2018. Drayton was apprehended by the NYPD July 24, 2018. Drayton is scheduled to appear in court again on May 23.
