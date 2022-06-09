A judge has set bail for the man accused of killing a Chinese food delivery man in April after a months-long series of run-ins involving the defendant and the Great Wall restaurant in Forest Hills.
Glenn Hirsch remained in custody Wednesday on $500,000 on cash bail, $10 million in secured bond or $15 million in partially secured bond. The Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said prosecutors asked that Hirsch be remanded.
Hirsch was arrested at his Briarwood apartment the night of June 1 for the killing of Elmhurst father of three Zhiwen Yan. He has been indicted on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and stalking, and faces 29 2/3 years to life in prison if convicted.
He has not been charged with a hate crime, a decision that has rankled the Asian community of Forest Hills.
Hirsch has been accused of harassment, vandalism and threats against the owner and workers at Great Wall going back to last November, allegedly stemming from his contention that he was not given enough duck sauce with an order. He allegedly threatened workers with a gun on Dec. 16.
On April 30, 2022, according to the charges, Hirsch was recorded on multiple surveillance videos allegedly driving by the Great Wall restaurant after dropping off his wife at work. Between approximately 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Hirsch passed by the Queens Boulevard restaurant seven times. Just before 9:30 p.m., Yan left the restaurant on his scooter to make a delivery. Hirsch allegedly managed to get behind the scooter and followed him to an address on 108th Street.
The DA said Yan dropped off the food order and returned to the scooter and rode away. He then stopped at a red light at 67th Drive and 108th Street. Hirsch allegedly left his vehicle and approached Yan, who reportedly recognized him and started to back away on the scooter. Prosecutors allege Hirsch then fired a single shot, striking Yan in the chest.
Hirsch is alleged to have then driven away to his wife’s apartment, also in Briarwood. Search warrants were executed at Hirsch’s wife’s home and allegedly resulted in the recovery of eight guns of unspecified types.
Leaders in the Forest Hills Asian community, speaking with the Chronicle the day before bail was set, already were uneasy at the way police and the DA have handled some of the related matters.
Jessica Zhao, vice president of the Forest Hills Asian Association, said Tuesday people need to stay focused and not become apathetic or complacent.
“It’s mixed emotions,” Zhao said. “Because nothing that is being done can bring him back to life; cannot bring back his children’s father; not bring his wife’s husband back. And all the evidence shows that this should have been prevented.”
Zhao spoke specifically about speeches elected and law enforcement officials have made in the last year and longer in which she accuses them of pontificating about stopping anti-Asian hate crimes and cracking down on gun violence.
“How can people with institutional power say on one hand, ‘We have to stop hurting these innocent victims?’” she asked. “How can they say we need to rein in gun violence when this is a perfect example of how innocent victims try to do everything they could to stop being targets of anti-Asian hate and violence, and to notify the [112th] precinct and the DA that there is at least one illegal gun in the neighborhood being used to threaten to kill innocent Asian people? And yet nothing was done to keep this from happening.”
Zhao also accused people of victim-blaming when they accuse Asians of downplaying or underreporting violence.
“They provided the police with photographic evidence and were rebuffed each time,” Zhao added. “They notified law enforcement that there was a man who was threatening them with a gun, and it turns out now he’s being charged with illegal possession of a weapon. If you wanted to remove illegal guns off the street, this was the opportunity to do so; not after an innocent man has been murdered.” And she said the killing absolutely was racially motivated.
“They failed Yan Zhiwen and his entire family,” she said. She said the restaurant has needed to set up a GoFundMe page at bit.ly/39fW8bT because they can’t get anyone to deliver for them.
