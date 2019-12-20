Surprise retirement for a top principal

One of Queen’s most respected school principals announced last week that he is leaving mid-year.

Bill Biniaris, principal of PS 300, the much sought-after 30th Avenue elementary school in Astoria, is credited with turning its citywide gifted and talented classes into one of the most in-demand programs in the borough.

The announcement that he was stepping down from his principal post after three years was greeted with surprise and dismay by parents at the school.

It is rare for principals to depart in the middle of a school year. He is set to leave Jan. 10.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said Biniaris is leaving to move closer to his family.

“My decision was made after long and careful deliberation,” Biniaris told to parents in an email, according to chalkbeat.com, the education website that first reported his abrupt departure.

The school, which covers grades K-to-8, was launched in 2014 as a G&T school open to students without regard to their home districts. In order to be admitted, students must have among the highest scores on the G&T test administered to 4-year-olds by the city.

Biniaris was only the second principal in the school’s short history.

“Parents praised the school’s balance of nurturing and academic challenge, and expressed relief at having found a school where their kids are ‘not criticized for being smart or nerdy,’” insideschool.org., a school review website, wrote.