Surge of patients at Jamaica Hospital

Intensive care units are being strained in states across the country because of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
Within four weeks, the percentage of ICU beds in use in New York nearly doubled, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services compiled by NBC.
In an interactive infographic map that depicts the stress levels of hospitals nationwide from low to moderate to high to extreme, 34 states and U.S. territories, including New York, measured high, with 30 to 59 percent of critical care beds occupied by Covid patients, according to the NBC report. The Empire State was depicted as having 34 percent of ICU beds in use for the seven-day average of the week of Jan. 13. A month ago, it was 16 percent.
“New Yorkers should take steps right now to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our city from COVID-19,” said city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene spokesman Michael Lanza. “Get vaccinated and get boosted when it’s your time, wear a mask when in public, get tested, avoid large gatherings, especially if you’re at high-risk for COVID-19, and stay home if you’re feeling sick.”
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, located at 8900 Van Wyck Epwy. in Richmond Hill, expressed the same sentiments.
“Last week, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center encountered a surge of patients who required intensive care beds. In accordance with the Governor’s policy, we partnered with other health care networks to safely transfer patients to facilities that had ICU capacity,” said a JHMC spokesperson on Jan. 13. “Jamaica Hospital urges everyone who is eligible to get the full dose of the Covid vaccine and the booster. Doing so will better protect members of our community from hospitalization as it reduces the chances of developing complications associated with the virus.”
JHMC did not elaborate on how many patients were admitted for Covid-19 and how many ICU patients were at the hospital for something else, or if it continues to be at capacity in that department.
Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), who hopes to increase hospital beds in District 31 (Arverne, Brookville, Edgemere, Far Rockaway, Laurelton, Rosedale and Springfield Gardens), said via email more needs to be done for communities like hers, which lack medical facilities.
“Our district was hit incredibly hard at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are still struggling to recover,” said Brooks-Powers. “The closure of Peninsula Hospital has left our community with fewer options, longer wait times, and worse outcomes. Local facilities like St. John’s Episcopal work hard to serve the needs of our district, but with each wave of hospitalizations, their resources have been stretched thinner. The Omicron variant has only magnified this crisis, pushing hospitals across the City beyond capacity again in recent months.
“The pandemic has only made it clearer that we need a new, state-of-the-art hospital in the 31st District. Our communities deserve a more equitable health care network.”
Brooks-Powers, who is the majority whip in the City Council, is in talks with officials and key stakeholders to get a new hospital in her district.
“By bringing a new hospital to the Rockaways, we can rebuild that network, improve the capacity of our hospitals citywide, and ensure that our neighbors have reliable access to quality care,” she added.
Councilman Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights), who campaigned on working to get more hospital resources for District 25 (Elmhurst and Jackson Heights), shared Brooks-Powers’ concerns.
“Like earlier waves, Omicron is straining our hospitals’ capacity,” said Krishnan in an email. “Unlike earlier waves, however, this is due more acutely to the fact that staff are out sick. I am in close contact with Elmhurst Hospital regarding their capacity, and stand ready to support them in any way they need. As a general matter, from bed capacity to resources, our public hospitals like Elmhurst need far more support from the City to address long standing inequities when compared to private hospitals.”
