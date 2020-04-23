As hospitals battle the coronavirus, Retro Fitness has donated $10,000 worth of products to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, Wyckoff Heights Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens to aid healthcare workers.
Working with Europa Sports Products, Retro Fitness has been able to donate 228 cases of protein drinks, snacks and energy drinks. The products were isolated for four days prior to delivery and sprayed with disinfectant to ensure a sanitized delivery.
Area manager Alex Taveras and franchise owner Warren DeStefano were inspired to give back after losing two members of their own Retro Fitness community to the virus.
Keelin Eichert of Retro Fitness, DeStefano, two members of the NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens staff and Taveras pose outside the hospital during a delivery.
