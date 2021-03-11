Don’t look at the governor behind the nationwide admiration for taking charge during the pandemic — you might find sexual harassment claims, stories of repeated bullying and secret nursing home death toll reports.
Leaders across the state are calling for Cuomo to resign, but because he remains adamant that he will not step down, state officials are making moves to weaken his executive powers.
Last Friday, the state Senate and Assembly voted to restrict the authority bestowed upon him during the pandemic after multiple controversies came to light: the state attorney general revealed the nursing home death toll had been significantly underreported, Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) claimed Cuomo threatened him for speaking against the governor and six women came forward with stories of unwanted sexual advances.
The Senate votes were split along party lines; 43 Democrats voted to curb Cuomo’s power and 20 Republicans voted against the move. The Assembly passed the repeal of powers 107 to 43. Cuomo signed the measure into law last Sunday, though several days before he had announced his intention to extend them. He had the option to veto the bill, but Democrats, who have already displayed their stance on the matter, hold a veto-proof supermajority in each chamber and could have overridden his rejection.
Despite the cutback to Cuomo’s powers, some state leaders who voted in favor of the bill seek higher repercussions: for Cuomo to step down.
“Every day there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) said in a March 7 statement. “New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign.”
In Queens, state Sens. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst), Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst) and Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) had all expressed their opinion that Cuomo should resign amid the multiple scandals. Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria) went one step further and joined five other state Democratic Socialists in calling for Cuomo to be impeached.
“I’m not going to resign because of allegations,” Cuomo said March 7. “The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-democratic.”
Kim, who made impeachment calls weeks before his colleagues, demanded Cuomo’s office turn over the documents and correspondence for his 2020 book. The longtime Cuomo critic claims the timing between the administration’s alteration of nursing home data and the announcement of his book is suspicious and was likely done in an effort to make himself look like a hero.
“The book contract and payout structure is critical to fully understanding the governor’s motivation in deflating nursing home data,” Kim said in a March 9 statement. “By altering the data, the governor could claim a successful response to Covid-19 and ensure, through greater books sales, concrete financial and political gain.”
The investigation into the claims against Cuomo is underway — AG Letitia James appointed former acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne Clark as the two laywers to lead the independent investigation. They will look into the claims and how the administration handled the situation.
Cuomo apologized for his behavior last week, claiming he was unaware that he was making the women uncomfortable, though maintaining that he never touched anyone inappropriately.
“I ask the people of this state to wait for the facts from the attorney general report before forming an opinion,” Cuomo said March 3. “Then you will have the facts and make the decision when you know the facts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.