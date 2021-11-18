Somehow, it’s already the holiday season and time to start shopping for gifts.
Buying from local vendors and shop owners is a great way to support your community, area business leaders point out.
“Please support small retailers because they’re the backbone of the economy,” Ted Renz, executive director of the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District, said.
To encourage customers to shop small, Renz and the BID will be hosting a Small Business Saturday extravaganza Nov. 27 from 12 to 3 p.m. The BID has traditionally kicked off the holiday shopping season with festivities at the 71st Avenue Plaza, and will continue to celebrate this year, but Renz said it will be more “low profile” than in years past.
Live music by the NYC Brass Entourage will play as shoppers pop into stores, and the BID will pass out candy canes, balloons and other goodies, as well as host a raffle.
The Small Business Saturday event is just part of the Myrtle BID’s Nov. 24 to 28 sidewalk sale, another effort to bring shoppers to the Ridgewood commercial strip.
Small Business Saturday is a nationwide event started primarily by American Express in 2010.
“Small Business Saturday is a great reminder of the symbiotic relationship between healthy small businesses and healthy neighborhoods we shouldn’t take for granted,” Christine Silletti, the Bayside Village BID executive director, said. “There are far too many neighborhoods where it’s now gone.”
Small Business Saturday will be scaled down in Bayside this year, too, but will still be celebrated — the Bayside Village BID will run profiles of its small businesses on social media throughout the season, and will be giving out Shop My City reusable bags.
“There are so many great stories in Bayside. We have more than a few restaurant owners who started out busing tables or bartending and many small businesses, both longstanding and new, with multigenerational staff because professionals learned their trade from their parents or are working with a parent or other family members and friends,” said Silletti, adding that “around here, every day is small business Saturday.”
Sunnyside Shines is also encouraging shoppers to spend their money at small stores this Small Business Saturday, but the group won’t be hosting a physical event this year. Instead, the BID will be hosting a holiday pop-up market Dec. 11 and 12.
Though the event will happen two weeks after the official Small Business Saturday, it will be based on the same values, Program Manager Jamie Cho said.
“Before the pandemic, during and now, it’s challenging to be a small business all over the country. Especially in these times where there’s so much uncertainty,” Cho said. “It’s important to consider what’s available and made locally.”
The December event will be an outdoor shopping crawl through the commercial corridor, Cho explained. Participating vendors will be paired with storefronts to sell their wares on Queens Boulevard and Greenpoint Avenue.
Buying from these vendors and shopkeepers is a great way to keep one’s money in the community in which one lives, Cho said. Plus, it’s an easy way to help a neighbor out; if you want to buy something, why not see if you can find it locally first?
“When you buy from a small business, you’re supporting a neighbor and someone that lives in the community,” she said.
