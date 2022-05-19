After a decision to fire a 40-year veteran of the school system resulted in blowback from the school community and elected officials, the Department of Education rolled back the decision and is now allowing all incumbent superintendents to participate in the next phase of the application process.
“I am pleased the Mayor and Chancellor listened to our community and are giving the public a chance to be heard as these superintendents go through the process,” said state Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria) in a statement. “I appreciate that the entire school community banded together and because of our united efforts, we were able to affect change.”
Philip Composto, community superintendent for District 30, received a call last week informing him that he would not be moving on to the next phase of the application process, a public town hall, to keep his job.
Back in January, Schools Chancellor David Banks announced that he would ask all 46 of the city’s school superintendents to reapply for their jobs.
After Composto was fired, a Zoom rally took place last Thursday, drawing over 400 attendees, and Gianaris, elected officials and education groups held a press conference at PS 171 on Friday. An online petition garnered almost 3,000 signatures.
The decision had many questioning the extension of mayoral control of the city’s public schools, on which a verdict is expected in less than two weeks.
Deborah Alexander, former president of Community Education Council 30 and a member of Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum Education in NYC, said that, up until the news about Dr. Composto, she was lobbying her elected officials in favor of mayoral control.
“This makes me examine the other side ... the dark side of mayoral control, which is the ability to, seemingly on a whim or on some sort of hidden agenda, to eliminate a superintendent, the nerve center essentially of the district, completely contrary to that entire district’s wishes,” Alexander told the Chronicle, speaking before Monday’s announcement.
She speculates that the DOE planned to let Composto go ahead of the public engagement session because of the “overwhelming support” he was bound to receive.
“The city is making its best argument against itself by doing what it’s doing here, completely disregarding the community in its interests, not giving any reason or rationale for what it’s doing, and scaring a lot of parents who want to make sure that kids are going to get a good education,” said Gianaris at the Friday rally.
When asked by the Chronicle how he would vote on mayoral control, Gianaris said, “I think it depends what we’re voting on. I would not vote to continue it as is.”
Mayor Adams and Banks have been pushing for a full four-year extension of school control but other options have been floated including a shorter term or eliminating the process altogether and reverting back to the old system of local school boards.
On Tuesday, state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), chair of the Senate Committee on NYC Education, released a statement following a meeting in Albany with Adams.
“I expect a resolution on the issue of mayoral control soon,” Liu said. “We won’t see a return to the local school board system of 20 years ago, nor will we see a 4-year extension of mayoral control without any changes. I expect that he will retain control so the public, including parents, educators, activists, and legislators can hold him accountable, but there will also be changes so that parents will have more meaningful input into how our schools are run.”
The lack of community input when it came to the firing of Composto was a focus for many.
In the Zoom rally last week, dozens of teachers and principals praised Composto.
Onalis Hernandez, principal at PS 149, questioned each of Banks’ four pillars of success that he has repeatedly touted since becoming chancellor: reimagining the student experience; scaling, sustaining and restoring what works; prioritizing wellness; and empowering families.
“Reimagining student experiences, well isn’t that what we’re doing with all the programs that Dr. Composto has brought to our district?” she said.
“Number two ... sustaining and restoring what works. So, that right there is an oxymoron. If we’re sustaining what works, what just happened?”
Hernandez continued, citing Composto’s founding role in the NYC Kids Rise college saving program.
“Pillar number four: engaging families. Look at where we are, look who’s doing this. That’s all I have to say.”
When the DOE reversed the decision, Banks said in a statement, “The central pillar of this administration is parent and community engagement and we’ve worked with CEC and Presidents’ Council members in creating a historically inclusive hiring process, and after listening to community feedback we are inviting all incumbent superintendents to be interviewed as part of the community process.”
He continued, “When I make the final determination of who will best serve all students in each district, that decision will combine the passionate feedback of parents and community members and each candidate’s ability to articulate a comprehensive vision for the future.”
The town hall for District 30 is scheduled for this Friday. The complete list of sessions for all districts can be found at learndoe.org/supt2022.
Communities will have the opportunity to hear from finalists for the position. The events will be led by CECs, citywide councils, district parent advisory councils and presidents’ councils. Town halls will feature introductions of candidates, council-written questions, and the opportunity for parents to ask additional questions and provide feedback to council members, according to a DOE press release.
Following the public town halls, the council members as well as representatives of the United Federation of Teachers, the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators and the DC 37 union will provide formal feedback on the candidates to the DOE.
Lawmakers have expressed relief following the DOE’s announcement.
Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City) said, “I am so grateful to Mayor Eric Adams and Chancellor David Banks for listening to the voices of parents in New York City School Districts 24 and 30. It is very important that outstanding, collaborative leaders and educators like Dr. Composto and Ms. Taub-Chan be given every opportunity to continue in their service. I am now hopeful that, due to the respectful attention given to parent voices, there will be more positive outcomes for our children.”
She had previously reiterated her feeling that “mayoral control is not imperial control.”
Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) said in the statement, “Parents will now be able to have a voice in the choice of leadership for District 30. The community organized quickly and efficiently and I’m glad to see the Mayor reverse his decision. Now we must hold them accountable to listen to parents as this process proceeds.”
