Constituents have been expecting it for a while, but Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) officially announced his candidacy for governor Nov. 29.
“Everything I have done in my career has prepared me for this particular job at this particular time,” he said in his campaign video.
The three-term congressman launched his campaign two days after publicly declining Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ offer to be a city deputy mayor. In a tweet, Suozzi said he believes the best way to help Adams and New York City is in elected office.
Suozzi is expected to face incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams in the Democratic primary. He could also face Mayor de Blasio, who has been hinting that he may run for the role. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk), whose district shares a border with Suozzi’s, is running on the Republican line.
The gubernatorial run will be the second for Suozzi. He sought the Democratic nomination in 2006, but lost the primary to eventual winner Eliot Spitzer.
Suozzi has been in elected office since 1993, when he won the Glen Cove mayoral race. His father, Joseph Suozzi, and uncle, Vincent Suozzi, were mayors of that city before him.
Suozzi served as Nassau county executive from 2002 to 2009. Despite serving two terms, he lost this third term re-election bid to Republican Ed Mangano. Suozzi challenged Mangano again for the seat in 2013, but lost a second time.
“I like to call myself a common sense Democrat,” Suozzi said in his video. “Politicians are too focused on being politically correct ... The far right and the far left have gone too far and they’re stopping us from getting things done.”
Suozzi has received some negative online feedback following his announcement, with some raising concerns that his bid for governor would leave his seat vulnerable to a Republican candidate. Republican George Santos claimed that he is “abandoning the district.”
In the 2020 congressional election, Suozzi appeared to have lost his re-election bid to Santos before absentee ballots were counted. When the race was certified, Suozzi won with an 11.6 percent lead.
Santos is running for the seat a second time. On the Democratic line, Melanie D’Arrigo, who primaried Suozzi in 2020, declared herself the “clear frontrunner” now that the incumbent is pulling himself from the 2022 congressional race.
